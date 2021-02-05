Yacktman Asset Management Trims Walt Disney, Fox

Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the fourth quarter, which ended on Dec. 31.

The Walt Disney

The firm trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 22.97%. The trade had an impact of -1.29% on the portfolio.

The company has a market cap of $310.18 billion and an enterprise value of $355.58 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of -3.27% and return on assets of -1.42% are underperforming 53% of companies in the media, diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.31.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.01% of outstanding shares, Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.52% and Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29%.

Fox

The Fox Corp. (FOXA) position was trimmed by 34.58%, impacting the portfolio by -1%.

The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion and an enterprise value of $22.10 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 15.55% and return on assets of 7.61% are outperforming 86% of companies in the media, diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.6 is below the industry median of 1.01.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 7.18% of outstanding shares, followed by Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.53% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 1.34%.

Macy's

The firm trimmed its position in Macy's Inc. (M) by 28.32%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.84%.

The company, which operates specialty beauty stores, has a market cap of $4.57 billion and an enterprise value of $11.67 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -95.52% and return on assets of -18.98% are underperforming 93% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.18 is below the industry median of 0.54.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 8.10% of outstanding shares.

Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) stake was reduced by 3.97%, impacting the portfolio by -0.27%.

The consumer product manufacturer has a market cap of $317.59 billion and an enterprise value of $337.99 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 29.03% and return on assets of 11.72% are outperforming 88% of companies in the consumer packaged goods industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.38 is below the industry median of 0.5.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with 0.40% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15% and Simons' firm with 0.12%.

Unilever

The firm exited its position in Unilever NV (UN). The portfolio was impacted by -0.22%.

The company has a market cap of $158.59 billion and an enterprise value of $189.38 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 42.63% and return on assets of 8.87% are outperforming 100% of companies in the consumer packaged goods industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.2 is below the industry median of 0.5.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.45% of outstanding shares, followed by Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.

Microsoft

The firm trimmed its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) stake by 2.23%, impacting the portfolio by -0.13%.

The company, which develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software, has a market cap of $1.82 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.75 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 43.01% and return on assets of 17.4% are outperforming 94% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.9 is below the industry median of 2.41.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Fisher with 0.31% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

