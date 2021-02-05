Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd Buys Ambev SA, Bank Bradesco SA, Eagle Materials Inc, Sells Infosys, Donaldson Co Inc, Dentsply Sirona Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Ambev SA, Bank Bradesco SA, Eagle Materials Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, sells Infosys, Donaldson Co Inc, Dentsply Sirona Inc, State Bank of India during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd owns 38 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SSNHZ) - 338,881 shares, 16.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.48% Ambev SA (ABEV) - 101,198,637 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.30% Bank Bradesco SA (BBD) - 56,144,587 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.45% Copa Holdings SA (CPA) - 3,116,864 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.27% Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - 2,149,074 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.42%

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.97 and $101.95, with an estimated average price of $93.09. The stock is now traded at around $117.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 913,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Ambev SA by 69.30%. The purchase prices were between $2.14 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.7. The stock is now traded at around $2.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 101,198,637 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Bank Bradesco SA by 49.45%. The purchase prices were between $3.44 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $4.44. The stock is now traded at around $4.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 56,144,587 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 101.64%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $180.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 922,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 189.09%. The purchase prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.78. The stock is now traded at around $49.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 2,667,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 116.54%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33. The stock is now traded at around $235.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 555,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 110.53%. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $153.17, with an estimated average price of $143.29. The stock is now traded at around $160.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 761,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The sale prices were between $43.66 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $49.41.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 82.37%. The sale prices were between $13.67 and $16.95, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.47%. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd still held 1,303,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Donaldson Co Inc by 22.8%. The sale prices were between $47.22 and $56.95, with an estimated average price of $52.87. The stock is now traded at around $60.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd still held 516,901 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in State Bank of India by 22.75%. The sale prices were between $24.39 and $38.89, with an estimated average price of $26.8. The stock is now traded at around $38.072000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd still held 333,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.