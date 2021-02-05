JD Capital Management LLC Buys Netflix Inc, RMR Mortgage Trust, Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc, Sells Morgan Stanley, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company JD Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Netflix Inc, RMR Mortgage Trust, Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc, sells Morgan Stanley, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JD Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, JD Capital Management LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of JD Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 160,000 shares, 25.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,000 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio.
- SSgA SPDR Metals & Mining (XME) - 790,000 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio.
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 333,000 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio.
JD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $552.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: RMR Mortgage Trust (RMRM)
JD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in RMR Mortgage Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.17 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.73. The stock is now traded at around $11.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,076 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc (EXG)
JD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.13 and $8.83, with an estimated average price of $8.1. The stock is now traded at around $8.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
JD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
JD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
JD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
JD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26.
