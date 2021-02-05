>
JD Capital Management LLC Buys Netflix Inc, RMR Mortgage Trust, Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc, Sells Morgan Stanley, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp

February 05, 2021 | About: NFLX -0.78% RMRM +0% EXG +0.34% MS +1% GOOGL +0.56% MSFT -0.52% FB +0.25%

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company JD Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Netflix Inc, RMR Mortgage Trust, Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc, sells Morgan Stanley, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JD Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, JD Capital Management LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of JD Capital Management LLC
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 160,000 shares, 25.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,000 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio.
  3. SSgA SPDR Metals & Mining (XME) - 790,000 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio.
  4. SSgA SPDR Metals & Mining (XME) - 700,000 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio.
  5. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 333,000 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

JD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $552.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: RMR Mortgage Trust (RMRM)

JD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in RMR Mortgage Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.17 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.73. The stock is now traded at around $11.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,076 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc (EXG)

JD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.13 and $8.83, with an estimated average price of $8.1. The stock is now traded at around $8.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

JD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

JD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

JD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

JD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26.



