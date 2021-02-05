Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Generac Holdings Inc, Etsy Inc, Sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, Lockheed Martin Corp, Visa Inc

Investment company Chesapeake Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Generac Holdings Inc, Etsy Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Adobe Inc, sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, Lockheed Martin Corp, Visa Inc, Waste Management Inc, Teradyne Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chesapeake Wealth Management. As of 2020Q4, Chesapeake Wealth Management owns 205 stocks with a total value of $293 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: USHY, GNRC, ETSY, FORM, BSV, ZBRA, WFC, ICLR, TJX, ADP, TGT, ISRG, GS, PYPL, TWLO, STZ, BAC,

Added Positions: AGG, LQD, ADBE, IYF, VRSK, TSCO, IYC, IVW, IYW, DXCM, BNDX, ITW, IYJ, RPM, DOV, BMY, LULU, BABA, AAPL, NVDA, FB, DG, MTCH, XLE, SCHZ, CHTR, SCHE, CASY, SWKS, SCHB, SCHV, MUB, DBEF, SCHD, XLI, GLOB, ZNGA, KKR, WMT, SHW, DRE, BIO, AMT, AMZN, A, CABO, GOOG, BX, LOW, AON,

Reduced Positions: HYG, LMT, V, WM, TER, GNTX, AZN, MCD, MRK, ECL, IWV, EFA, SPY, CHE, DHR, IWD, MSFT, WEN, KMI, ALL, MDT, UNH, HD, PEP, ABT, SCHM, NOW, MDLZ, UDR, INTC, JNJ, ORCL, TXN, TMO, UNP, XLV, XEL, ABBV, IWM, XLK, LHX, AMGN, KO, AZO, CCI, BRK.B, ACN, BLK, LLY, FISV, GPN, T, MSCI, CERN, INTU, AJG, WRB, BURL, WING, IGIB, AMP, IWB, AXP, IWF, VNQ, XLB, XLC, XLF, CMCSA, D, NSC, PNC, FICO, PFE, PGR, RCII, ROP, CL, CSCO, CTAS, MKTX, GD, CVX, JPM, VLO, VZ, PLD, VOO, DUK, AFL, LNT, HES, COST, PM, CME, CVS, DIS,

BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 164,375 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.16% BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 135,719 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,325 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% (MBG) - 339,616 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.68% CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 237,860 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.32 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $40.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 50,954 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.75 and $233.2, with an estimated average price of $215.52. The stock is now traded at around $262.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,355 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.43 and $197.38, with an estimated average price of $150.68. The stock is now traded at around $220.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,881 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in FormFactor Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $36.28. The stock is now traded at around $44.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $258.81 and $384.33, with an estimated average price of $337.76. The stock is now traded at around $407.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 687 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 84.52%. The purchase prices were between $54.83 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $69.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 30.15%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $489.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,511 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 111.87%. The purchase prices were between $177.97 and $207.98, with an estimated average price of $194.55. The stock is now traded at around $188.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,979 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 189.71%. The purchase prices were between $128.42 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $139.9. The stock is now traded at around $146.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,137 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 299.50%. The purchase prices were between $60.5 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $72.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,392 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.46%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET by 34.58%. The sale prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Chesapeake Wealth Management still held 46,467 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 67.16%. The sale prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39. The stock is now traded at around $337.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Chesapeake Wealth Management still held 1,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 37.84%. The sale prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $209.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Chesapeake Wealth Management still held 6,393 shares as of 2020-12-31.