CAM Group Holding A Buys S&P Global Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, ICICI Bank, Sells MyoKardia Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, NovoCure

Investment company CAM Group Holding A (Current Portfolio) buys S&P Global Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, ICICI Bank, iRhythm Technologies Inc, TAL Education Group, sells MyoKardia Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, NovoCure, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Amarin Corp PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CAM Group Holding A. As of 2020Q4, CAM Group Holding A owns 94 stocks with a total value of $10 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HZNP, IRTC, KPTI, TDOC,

HZNP, IRTC, KPTI, TDOC, Added Positions: SPGI, IBN, V, GOOG, TMO, MSFT, AMZN, TAL, HD, DXCM, PG, ECL, KO, FRC, AMT, NEE, HRTX, INFY, VRTX, WY, FIS, CVS, JNJ, EDU, ATHM, ARCE, MELI, GLOB,

SPGI, IBN, V, GOOG, TMO, MSFT, AMZN, TAL, HD, DXCM, PG, ECL, KO, FRC, AMT, NEE, HRTX, INFY, VRTX, WY, FIS, CVS, JNJ, EDU, ATHM, ARCE, MELI, GLOB, Reduced Positions: HDB, EXAS, SE, NVCR, BHVN, QDEL, SRPT, AY, INSM, MDLZ, VCRA, DOX, FISV, KDP, SCI, WPM,

HDB, EXAS, SE, NVCR, BHVN, QDEL, SRPT, AY, INSM, MDLZ, VCRA, DOX, FISV, KDP, SCI, WPM, Sold Out: MYOK, AMRN, AEM,

For the details of CAM Group Holding A's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cam+group+holding+a/current-portfolio/portfolio

Visa Inc (V) - 5,284,625 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 1,973,894 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,677,200 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 464,255 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 238,543 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%

CAM Group Holding A initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $67 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $74.23. The stock is now traded at around $85.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 466,544 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CAM Group Holding A initiated holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.8 and $261.17, with an estimated average price of $227.87. The stock is now traded at around $175.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CAM Group Holding A initiated holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.15 and $17.19, with an estimated average price of $15.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CAM Group Holding A initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $276.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CAM Group Holding A added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 57.64%. The purchase prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.91. The stock is now traded at around $328.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,089,984 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CAM Group Holding A added to a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd by 31.39%. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $12.6. The stock is now traded at around $17.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,018,026 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CAM Group Holding A added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 73.37%. The purchase prices were between $66.34 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $72.08. The stock is now traded at around $79.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 465,254 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CAM Group Holding A added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 56.45%. The purchase prices were between $312 and $418, with an estimated average price of $356.25. The stock is now traded at around $403.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 97,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CAM Group Holding A added to a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc by 33.26%. The purchase prices were between $14.61 and $22.14, with an estimated average price of $17.42. The stock is now traded at around $19.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,202,069 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CAM Group Holding A added to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 126.14%. The purchase prices were between $13.67 and $16.95, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 525,041 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CAM Group Holding A sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.

CAM Group Holding A sold out a holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $4.04 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $4.83.

CAM Group Holding A sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $62.89 and $84.18, with an estimated average price of $74.51.