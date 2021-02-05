NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Marriott International Inc, Sells Apple Inc, eBay Inc, HD Supply Holdings Inc

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company NorthCoast Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Marriott International Inc, Fiserv Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, sells Apple Inc, eBay Inc, HD Supply Holdings Inc, Bank of America Corp, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owns 371 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ULTA, AZN, DPZ, BKI, CACC, CMI, MLCO, BERY, NSP, DD, ELS, DOW, TXG, BRK.A, SQ, ZM, TDOC, MINT, RCII, EWY, MAS, LOGI, MTUM, REM, BCO, EWT, VSTO, CFG, KHC, CTVA, KBR, IYR, SPLG, XLE, STKL, AIT, BYD, CNP, ICE, MITK, ORLY, OKE, IX, ANET, TBBK, TD, UL, WPP, WFC, AL, CPRI, TRVN,

RSP, CRM, MAR, FISV, GE, WSM, HD, LHX, PFE, AXP, IGF, PGR, TTC, BABA, IGIB, WDAY, LVS, BIG, XOM, MA, MBB, NOC, FLT, IEI, UPS, MSFT, AGG, IJH, T, SHW, BA, IJR, MUB, ZTS, IGLB, TSLA, FDIS, DHR, GIS, GPN, IBM, JNJ, MCD, MS, NVDA, V, PYPL, BKLN, FHLC, IEF, SPY, TIP, ACN, ADSK, FIS, LLY, LMT, LUV, KMI, ATH, EWJ, EZU, HYD, IVW, QQQ, AMZN, CSCO, NEE, HPQ, INTC, JPM, LOW, PBR, PG, TOL, UNP, VZ, WBA, CBOE, IGSB, FLRN, LQD, SHY, ASML, ALL, BK, BRK.B, BMY, COP, CS, EXPE, FDX, JBL, MET, NFLX, RPM, SAP, DG, HII, GOOG, EEM, EFA, EPP, EWA, GDX, HYG, ABT, COF, CTSH, ETN, EMR, F, GILD, KMB, LH, PEP, BKNG, TJX, TGT, TMO, TSN, RDS.B, HEAR, ALLY, CARR, OTIS, EWH, IWF, IWM, Reduced Positions: AAPL, EBAY, BAC, DIS, EW, QCOM, VIPS, IVV, UNH, VRTX, JPST, HCA, APH, INCY, KR, EWC, SBUX, IEMG, CSX, IAU, GOOGL, KO, TMUS, MRK, FB, ING, MDT, YUM, BIIB, CVX, HUM, INFO, ADP, BP, CMCSA, WMT, ADBE, YUMC, EZA, CL, IDXX, NVO, ORCL, JAZZ, TEL, FTEC, MMM, AU, AMAT, BCS, BSX, CVS, CP, SNP, CI, CRUS, DECK, LII, MCK, NBIX, SF, SYY, TSM, TXN, WWE, PM, SSNC, LPLA, NOW, WIX, DVY, EMB, ITOT, PFF, SRPT, AEIS, MO, ADI, BAX, EPAY, KMX, SCHW, CHKP, CMCO, DTE, ECL, FWRD, HOG, HELE, HOLX, ISRG, JCOM, VIAV, KSU, MKSI, MCO, NVS, OSIS, PHG, PRGS, REGN, SANM, SNY, SWKS, SO, SP, TM, VRNT, WERN, GFN, INFU, GLDD, ENSG, CDNA, AVGO, ABBV, BCC, TWTR, FFWM, SUM, TWLO, DGRO, EWD, EWL, EWZ, HDV, IEFA, IVE, TLT,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 350,886 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.22% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 739,899 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.88% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 725,596 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.14% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 301,084 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 183,572 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.29%

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.43 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $253.38. The stock is now traded at around $295.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 43,624 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.94. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 84,214 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $376.03 and $433.78, with an estimated average price of $392.49. The stock is now traded at around $373.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,922 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The purchase prices were between $288.29 and $356.44, with an estimated average price of $326.3. The stock is now traded at around $339.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,591 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.77 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $90.8. The stock is now traded at around $85.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.84. The stock is now traded at around $232.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,854 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 137.74%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $131.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 240,951 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 2930.22%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $237.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 75,301 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 1592.66%. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.55. The stock is now traded at around $125.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 112,359 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 1997.85%. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $112.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 124,864 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 1139.64%. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.03. The stock is now traded at around $11.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,244,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 1344.41%. The purchase prices were between $89.82 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $102.56. The stock is now traded at around $127.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 113,964 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $70.09 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $74.13.

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.47.

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $130.18 and $163.22, with an estimated average price of $149.29.

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.27 and $145.25, with an estimated average price of $126.99.

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $110.37 and $152.15, with an estimated average price of $126.47.