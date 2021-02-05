Hosking Partners LLP Buys Credicorp, FirstCash Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Sells JD.com Inc, Masco Corp, Vista Outdoor Inc

Investment company Hosking Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Credicorp, FirstCash Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Western Digital Corp, Golar LNG, sells JD.com Inc, Masco Corp, Vista Outdoor Inc, GCI Liberty Inc, Trip.com Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hosking Partners LLP. As of 2020Q4, Hosking Partners LLP owns 160 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 77,474 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.05% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 6,463,455 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 376,332 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.77% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 1,297,005 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 590,151 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.99%

Hosking Partners LLP initiated holding in Credicorp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $112.92 and $166.4, with an estimated average price of $139. The stock is now traded at around $155.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 83,251 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hosking Partners LLP added to a holding in FirstCash Inc by 55.24%. The purchase prices were between $52.04 and $74.24, with an estimated average price of $63.42. The stock is now traded at around $59.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 241,508 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hosking Partners LLP added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 43.48%. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $149.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 94,656 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hosking Partners LLP added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 46.69%. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $55.39, with an estimated average price of $44.04. The stock is now traded at around $59.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 154,141 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hosking Partners LLP added to a holding in Golar LNG Ltd by 43.13%. The purchase prices were between $7.12 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $8.72. The stock is now traded at around $11.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 371,417 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hosking Partners LLP sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6.

Hosking Partners LLP sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Hosking Partners LLP sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.76 and $36.57, with an estimated average price of $32.63.

Hosking Partners LLP sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $84.33 and $97.52, with an estimated average price of $89.69.

Hosking Partners LLP sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $14.1 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $16.46.

Hosking Partners LLP sold out a holding in Fluor Corp. The sale prices were between $9.4 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $14.24.