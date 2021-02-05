>
FLEETCOR to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2021 Technology and Internet Conference

February 05, 2021 | About: NYSE:FLT


FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) today announced that the Company will host a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 2021 Technology and Internet Virtual Conference on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. The discussion will begin at 9:40 AM ET.



Investors and interested parties can access the presentation by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.fleetcor.com%2F[/url].



About FLEETCOR



FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit [url="]www.FLEETCOR.com[/url].

