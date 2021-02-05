Social Media Icon and Fitness Advocate Jen Selter Stars as Face of GUESS Spring 2021 Activewear Advertising Campaign

This Spring 2021, GUESS is proud to introduce social media icon, motivator and fitness advocate Jen Selter as the face of GUESS’s newest Activewear collection. As one of the most influential social media stars, fitness advocates and lifestyle experts, Jen Selter has brought together the next generation of young women by her commitment to uplifting her social media followers. Jen exemplifies to her community that dedicating energy and effort to their own well-being is something that should be embraced daily.

Shot by fashion photographer Josh Ryan, the campaign was photographed in El Mirage Dry Lake, CA. Jen is accompanied in the campaign by model, Nic Palladino. The duo is photographed wearing key styles from the Spring 2021 activewear collection.The Spring activewear collection is dominated by a mixture of high-performance sports bras, leggings, tank tops and zip jackets in comfy, light-weight fabrics. Matching two-piece sports bra and legging sets in a variety of solid colors allows you to mix and match various tops and bottoms in the collection and breathe new life into your fitness routine. Cool-girl track jackets and pants in muted hues are comfy separates that create the perfect athleisure look and add comfort to your wardrobe. Each design featured in the spring activewear delivery is made with the best technical fabrics to maximize functionality, performance and comfort.Look for these GUESS images beginning February 2021 at [url="]www.GUESS.com[/url] and on GUESS’ social media platforms.Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of October 31, 2020, the Company directly operated 1,068 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 536 additional retail stores worldwide. As of October 31, 2020, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit [url="]www.guess.com[/url].Jen Selter - social media icon, fitness advocate, motivator and women’s empowerment leader. As one of the most influential social media stars, fitness advocates and lifestyle experts, Jen Selter has brought together the next generation of young women by her commitment to uplifting each and everyone of them. Jen exemplifies to her community that dedicating energy and effort to their own well-being is something that should be embraced on a daily basis. Jen, the OG in social media fitness began her career as a teenager posting pictures on several social media platforms including Instagram, which at the time was new and virtually unknown. Selter, recognized the desire for young adults everywhere to connect and seek motivation from those who had the ability to share and teach. Selter, is a global icon known in 195+ countries around the world by both women and girls who search for motivation, insights, and workouts readily available on their phones or computers. Jen has consistently put her community first in order to grow a close-knit group of multi-ethnic individuals around the globe.

