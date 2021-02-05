>
Silvergate Announces Virtual Participation at Canaccord Genuity's Digital Asset Symposium

February 05, 2021 | About: NYSE:SI +2.18%


Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SI), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital currency industry, today announced that Alan Lane, chief executive officer, and Ben Reynolds, chief strategy officer, will present at Canaccord Genuity’s Digital Assets Symposium at 4:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.



Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the investor relations section of Silvergate’s website at [url="]ir.silvergatebank.com[/url]. An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation.



About Silvergate



Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) is the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions and services for the growing digital currency industry. The Company’s real-time payments platform, known as the Silvergate Exchange Network, is at the heart of its customer-centric suite of payments, lending and funding solutions serving an expanding class of digital currency companies and investors around the world. Silvergate is enabling the rapid growth of digital currency markets and reshaping global commerce for a digital currency future.

