TriMas Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call Date

February 05, 2021 | About: NAS:TRS


TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) announced today that it will host its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings conference call on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The conference call will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern Time and will follow the Company’s release of fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings results at 8 a.m. that day.



To participate on the earnings conference call, please dial: (800) 353-6461 (Confirmation Code 6413483) and ask to be connected to the TriMas fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings conference call. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast via TriMas’ website at [url="]www.trimascorp.com[/url], under the “Investors” section, with an accompanying slide presentation.



If you are unable to participate during the live teleconference, a replay of the conference call will be available beginning February 25 at 3 p.m. Eastern Time through March 4 at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial: (888) 203-1112 (Replay Passcode 6413483) or visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.



About TriMas



TriMas is a global manufacturer and provider of products for customers primarily in the consumer products, aerospace and industrial end markets, with approximately 3,500 dedicated employees in 11 countries. We provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the end markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit [url="]www.trimascorp.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210205005043/en/


