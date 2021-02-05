Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 17 on Forbes' 2021 List of America's Best Banks

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) ranked No. 17 in Forbes’ 12th annual America’s Best Banks list. Hilltop improved upon its ranking in the prior year, when it was ranked No. 35.

Forbes ranked the 100 largest publicly traded banks and thrifts using 10 metrics that measure growth, credit quality, and profitability. Rankings are based on data provided by S&P Global Market intelligence for the 12-month period ending with the September 30, 2020 regulatory filing period.

The metrics include return on average tangible common equity, return on average assets, net interest margin, efficiency ratio, and net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans. Forbes also factored in nonperforming assets as a percentage of assets, common equity Tier 1 ratio, risk-based capital ratio, and reserves as a percentage of nonperforming assets. The final component is operating revenue growth.

Forbes is a leading business magazine covering topics related to finance, investing, marketing and specific market sectors, as well as technology, communications, science, and law.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. PlainsCapital Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, PrimeLending, provides residential mortgage lending throughout the United States. Hilltop Holdings’ broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Momentum Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory. At December 31, 2020, Hilltop employed approximately 4,900 people and operated approximately 420 locations in 48 states. Hilltop Holdings’ common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HTH.” Find more information at Hilltop-Holdings.com, PlainsCapital.com, PrimeLending.com and HilltopSecurities.com.

