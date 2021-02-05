>
ORBCOMM to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call

February 05, 2021 | About: ORBC -1.84%

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. ( ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that its senior management team will host a conference call to review fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 8:30 AM ET. A press release with ORBCOMM’s financial results will be released in advance of the conference call that same day.

Chief Executive Officer Marc Eisenberg and Chief Financial Officer Dean Milcos will host the conference call.

To access the call, U.S. participants should dial 1-844-735-3762 at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. International participants should dial 1-412-317-5710. To hear a live web simulcast or to listen to the archived webcast following completion of the call, please visit the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.orbcomm.com and then select “Events & Presentations” to access the link to the webcast. To listen to a replay of the conference call, please dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 for International callers using access code 10152226. The audio replay will be available from approximately 11:00 AM ET on February 24, 2021 through March 10, 2021.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM ( ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com.

