Presentation Recordings from Bionano's Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, its Most Attended Event to Date, Now Available Online

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. ( BNGO) announced that presentation recordings from its 5-day Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, which took place from January 11 to 15 and featured 33 presentations by Saphyr users, are now available online on the company’s website and its YouTube page. This event was by far its highest attended to date, with more than 15,500 session registrations and more than 6,400 session views from around the world. With the presentation recordings now available online, the impact of the event can continue to grow and expand awareness of Bionano Genomics and its Saphyr system for optical genome mapping and structural variation analysis.



The event brought together scientists from leading hospitals and medical research institutions from the United States, Europe, China and Australia and covered applications of optical genome mapping (OGM) with Saphyr to study a variety of genetic diseases, blood cancers, solid tumors and repeat disorders as well as the studies supporting validation of clinical assays developed by Saphyr users. The last day of the symposium was dedicated to the study of the genomes of severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics, commented: “The symposium was our most prominent showcase to date of how Saphyr comprehensively detects structural variations in a wide range of clinical and research applications. We are pleased by the enthusiasm we have seen from the scientific community around the world, and the impact of the symposium on our effort to sell Saphyr systems and access to its data through our services and reagent rental programs has been immediate. The availability of this scientific content on YouTube makes its discovery easy and continue to educate our customers on the power of Saphyr data.”

The recorded presentations of all speakers can be viewed on bionanogenomics.com at https://bionanogenomics.com/library/videos/ and on Bionano’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/c/bionanogenomics.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing and providing diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a research use only platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools. Bionano provides genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. Lineagen has been providing genetic testing services to families and their healthcare providers for over nine years and has performed over 65,000 tests for those with neurodevelopmental concerns. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com or www.lineagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the anticipated benefits of the symposium and continued access to the symposium, including on Bionano’s sales efforts; and the execution of Bionano’s strategy. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive products; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; the loss of key members of management and our commercial team; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.



