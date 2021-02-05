Curaleaf Expands Florida Retail Footprint, Opens 34th Dispensary in the State

Patients in St. Petersburg now have convenient access to two Curaleaf dispensaries

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, today opened Curaleaf St. Petersburg North, the Company's 34th dispensary in Florida and 98th dispensary nationwide.

Curaleaf's second dispensary in St. Petersburg is located at 5935 4th Street and is open to all patients with a valid Florida Medical Marijuana ID card. Curaleaf's continued expansion throughout Florida provides increased access to high-quality medical cannabis products as statewide demand for medical products reaches record levels. In 2020, Florida generated $1.2 billion in cannabis sales according to BDS Analytics, making it the fourth largest cannabis market in the nation and the largest market outside of the West Coast.

Curaleaf St. Petersburg North offers the same trusted patient care and selection of premium products offered at its retail locations throughout the state, including Select, America's #1 oil brand. Select Elite Live, a high-quality, high-potency oil with a wide variety of strain-specific flavor and effects, quickly became a record-breaking best-selling product in the state reaching $1 million in sales in its first month in the market. Curaleaf offers a suite of innovative products including fast-acting Nano Chews and Nano Drops, Classic Chews, Sublingual Tablets, RSO and Live Blends, giving patients access to a wide variety of product formats to best suit their health and wellness needs.

"Since opening our first dispensary in St. Petersburg in 2018, our team has forged invaluable patient connections, and we look forward to offering our world-class care to even more patients through this second location," said Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf. "Our commitment to patient education and wellness is reflected in our suite of quality offerings and exceptional retail experience, and we encourage new and returning patients to make Curaleaf part of their cannabis journeys."

For more information about dispensary hours and pick up options, please visit https://curaleaf.com/locations/ .

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a vertically integrated, high-growth cannabis operator known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select and Grassroots, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 98 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,800 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com

