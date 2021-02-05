>
Comscore Chief Revenue Officer Carol Hinnant to Speak at California Cable and Telecommunications Association Winter Board Meeting

February 05, 2021 | About: NAS:SCOR -1.96%

RESTON, Va., Feb. 5, 2021

RESTON, Va., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore, will be featured as a panelist at The California Cable and Telecommunications Association's (CCTA) 2021 Winter Board Meeting. Hinnant will join other industry leaders for a discussion on Thursday, February 10, 2021 at 10:15am PT.

Speaking on the "How Distributors are Navigating the Impact of the Pandemic" panel, Hinnant will explore the impact of COVID-19 on media consumption habits, how distributors are reacting to these shifting behaviors, and what the media landscape may look like in a post-pandemic world.

"As the media landscape is drastically changing, having consistent, best-in-class audience- and impression-based measurement across platforms is more important than ever," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "I'm excited to share the stage with brilliant minds from Sony Pictures, REVOLT, Piloty and Laugh Out Loud! Network as we collectively discuss the next generation of media measurement."

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

