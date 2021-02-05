MDC Partners Inc. Announces Receipt of Required Consents in Respect of Consent Solicitation

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDC Partners Inc. (the "Issuer") announced today the expiration and results of its consent solicitation from holders of its 7.500% Senior Notes due 2024, CUSIP C5429X AJ5 (Regulation S) and 552697 AQ7 (Rule 144A) (the "Notes") as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 20, 2021 (the "Record Date").

The Issuer solicited consents from holders of the Notes to certain proposed amendments and waivers (the "Proposed Amendments and Waivers") to the indenture dated March 23, 2016 (the "Indenture") described in the consent solicitation statement dated January 21, 2021 (the "Consent Solicitation Statement") previously provided by the Company to the holders of the Notes. The solicitation expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 4, 2021 (the "Expiration Time"). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meaning assigned to them in the Consent Solicitation Statement.

The Issuer received and accepted consents from holders of at least a majority in principal amount of the Notes outstanding as of the Record Date. In accordance with the terms of the solicitation, on February 8, 2021, the Issuer, each of the guarantors identified as Note Guarantors in the Indenture and The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee under the Indenture, expect to execute the Third Supplemental Indenture with respect to the Proposed Amendments and Waivers, and will pay to holders of the Notes as of the Record Date $20 in respect of each $1,000 principal amount of Outstanding Notes held by the relevant holder as of the Record Date.

Holders are referred to the Consent Solicitation Statement for the detailed terms and conditions of the solicitation and the matters referred to above.

The Issuer has retained Global Bondholder Services Corporation to serve as Information Agent and Tabulation Agent for the solicitation. Questions may be directed to the Information and Tabulation Agent at (866) 794-2200 (toll free) or [email protected].

The Issuer has retained Moelis & Company LLC to serve as Solicitation Agent. Questions concerning the terms of the solicitation should be directed to the Solicitation Agent at (212) 833-3800.

Neither the Consent Solicitation Statement nor any documents related to the solicitation have been filed with, or reviewed or approved by, any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority of any country. No authority has passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the Consent Solicitation Statement or any documents related to the solicitation, and it is unlawful and may be a criminal offense to make any representation to the contrary.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication may contain certain forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the U.S. Exchange Act and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. Statements in this document that are not historical facts, including statements about the Issuer's or Stagwell's beliefs and expectations and recent business and economic trends, constitute forward-looking statements. Words such as "estimate," "project," "target," "predict," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "potential," "create," "intend," "could," "should," "would," "may," "foresee," "plan," "will," "guidance," "look," "outlook," "future," "assume," "forecast," "focus," "continue," or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of current plans, estimates and projections are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section. Such forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements related to: future financial performance and the future prospects of the respective businesses and operations of the Issuer, Stagwell and the combined company; information concerning the Proposed Transaction; the anticipated benefits of the Proposed Transaction; the likelihood of the Proposed Transaction being completed; the anticipated outcome of the Proposed Transaction; the tax impact of the Proposed Transaction on the Issuer and shareholders of the Issuer; the timing of the shareholder meeting to approve the Proposed Transaction; the shareholder approvals required for the Proposed Transaction; regulatory and stock exchange approval of the Proposed Transaction; and the timing of the implementation of the Proposed Transaction. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including the risks identified in our filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Issuer's control. Important factors that could cause actual results and expectations to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus and under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Issuer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2019 under Item 1A, in the Issuer's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three-months ended March 31, 2020 under Item 1A, in the Issuer's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the six-months ended June 30, 2020 under Item 1A and in the Issuer's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the nine-months ended September 30, 2020 under Item 1A. These and other risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

an inability to realize expected benefits of the Proposed Transaction or the occurrence of difficulties in connection with the Proposed Transaction;



adverse tax consequences in connection with the Proposed Transaction for the Issuer, its operations and its shareholders, that may differ from the expectations of the Issuer or Stagwell, including that future changes in tax law, potential increases to corporate tax rates in the United States and disagreements with the tax authorities on the Issuer's determination of value and computations of its tax attributes may result in increased tax costs;



and disagreements with the tax authorities on the Issuer's determination of value and computations of its tax attributes may result in increased tax costs; the occurrence of material Canadian federal income tax (including material "emigration tax") as a result of the Proposed Transaction;



the impact of uncertainty associated with the Proposed Transaction on the Issuer's and Stagwell's respective businesses;



direct or indirect costs associated with the Proposed Transaction, which could be greater than expected;



the risk that a condition to completion of the Proposed Transaction may not be satisfied and the Proposed Transaction may not be completed; and



the risk of parties challenging the Proposed Transaction or the impact of the Proposed Transaction on the Issuer's debt arrangements.

You can obtain copies of the Issuer's filings under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, its profile on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or its website at www.mdc-partners.com. The Issuer does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. All forward-looking statements in this communication are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

