Blackbaud University Offers Customers a Fully Digital Purchasing Experience for Training Subscriptions

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, now provides customers the option to purchase Blackbaud Learn® subscriptions online via e-commerce for two of its flagship products, Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT® and Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT®.

Blackbaud University, the company's customer education services and product training group, saw record levels of engagement in courses during the first 10 months of the COVID-19 crisis. To make learning resources more easily accessible in a remote environment, Blackbaud developed an e-commerce option for customers to sign up for subscriptions. Blackbaud customers can now purchase a subscription with a simple, three-click ordering process that provides instant access to course material, anytime and anywhere.

"We want to provide more control to customers by making training materials quickly and easily available, even outside of business hours," said Michael Savitz, vice president and general manager, Educational Services, Blackbaud. "Customers who invest time in Blackbaud University training see a material return in terms of skills and efficiency. Our goal is to make that return as achievable as possible."

A survey of over 500 customers who attended Blackbaud University instructor-led classes during 2020 reported that the courses saved them six work hours a week on average because the skills they learned allowed them to navigate the tools more easily and realize more value from the product. Those customers also reported an average 15% increase in funds raised for their organizations and 7% more donors retained.

Natalie Fortunato, executive director for South Jersey Dream Center , said the Blackbaud University offerings she took at the outset of the pandemic helped enhance her whole organization. She was especially pleased with an Organizational Best Practices workshop that inspired her to reimagine the nonprofit's case statement to address problems of poverty. "Our new case statement is a living, breathing document that helps us communicate the heart of our mission, backs it up with data and shares our future," Fortunato said.

Snapshot of Blackbaud University Training Engagement During COVID-19

­Customers completed a record number of nearly 200,000 courses and pursued a record number of Blackbaud certifications in 2020.

The already industry-leading customer satisfaction ratings for Blackbaud University instructors increased again in 2020.

Blackbaud University added 100+ net-new courses to its comprehensive portfolio of role-based training and education, which already included 40+ Organizational Best Practices classes, to help customers further their missions and realize the full value of Blackbaud solutions.

Learn more about Blackbaud University's flexible learning opportunities and subscription options here.

