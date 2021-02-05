Roundhill Investments Crosses $500 Million In Assets Under Management

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on offering innovative thematic funds, is pleased to announce that the firm's assets under management have surpassed $500 million. The milestone comes less than two years after the firm's initial launch.

"We've focused our energy on reaching the greatest number of investors rather than catering to only the largest investors," co-founder and CIO Tim Maloney remarked. "This has allowed us to build a community of investors that are often underserved by the rest of the industry, a community we believe is the future of investing."

Roundhill is planning to launch the Roundhill Streaming Services & Technology ETF (NYSE: SUBZ) next week, which will be the first ever fund to focus on the streaming sector.

About Roundhill Investments

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser and ETF sponsor focused on thematic and sector-specific investing. We create thoughtful investment products designed to help investors express their vision of the future. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com .

