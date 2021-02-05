>
Roundhill Investments Crosses $500 Million In Assets Under Management

February 05, 2021 | About: ARCA:BETZ +3.49% ARCA:NERD +2.88%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on offering innovative thematic funds, is pleased to announce that the firm's assets under management have surpassed $500 million. The milestone comes less than two years after the firm's initial launch.

"We've focused our energy on reaching the greatest number of investors rather than catering to only the largest investors," co-founder and CIO Tim Maloney remarked. "This has allowed us to build a community of investors that are often underserved by the rest of the industry, a community we believe is the future of investing."

Roundhill is planning to launch the Roundhill Streaming Services & Technology ETF (NYSE: SUBZ) next week, which will be the first ever fund to focus on the streaming sector.

To learn more about the funds, please visit roundhillinvestments.com/etf.

About Roundhill Investments

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser and ETF sponsor focused on thematic and sector-specific investing. We create thoughtful investment products designed to help investors express their vision of the future. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about Roundhill ETFs please visit the website at https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The Roundhill Streaming Services & Technology ETF is effective, but is not yet trading.
Shares are bought and sold at market price not net asset value (NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Roundhill Financial Inc serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc, U.S. Bank or any of their affiliates.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roundhill-investments-crosses-500-million-in-assets-under-management-301222792.html

SOURCE Roundhill Investments


