>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) CEO Jason N Gorevic Sold $8.1 million of Shares

February 05, 2021 | About: TDOC +3.65%

CEO of Teladoc Health Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason N Gorevic (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of TDOC on 02/02/2021 at an average price of $271.06 a share. The total sale was $8.1 million.

Teladoc Inc provides telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, via mobile devices, the internet, video and phone. Teladoc Health Inc has a market cap of $40.73 billion; its shares were traded at around $280.975000 with and P/S ratio of 25.02. Teladoc Health Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.20% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Teladoc Health Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Jason N Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of TDOC stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $271.06. The price of the stock has increased by 3.66% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Legal Officer, Secretary Adam C Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of TDOC stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $269.85. The price of the stock has increased by 4.12% since.
  • Chief Marketing Officer Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of TDOC stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $265.02. The price of the stock has increased by 6.02% since.
  • Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of TDOC stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $262.61. The price of the stock has increased by 6.99% since.
  • Head of Research & Development Yulun Wang sold 8,261 shares of TDOC stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $280. The price of the stock has increased by 0.35% since.
  • Head of Research & Development Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of TDOC stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $260. The price of the stock has increased by 8.07% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TDOC, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)