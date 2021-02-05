Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) CEO Jason N Gorevic Sold $8.1 million of Shares

CEO of Teladoc Health Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason N Gorevic (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of TDOC on 02/02/2021 at an average price of $271.06 a share. The total sale was $8.1 million.

Teladoc Inc provides telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, via mobile devices, the internet, video and phone. Teladoc Health Inc has a market cap of $40.73 billion; its shares were traded at around $280.975000 with and P/S ratio of 25.02. Teladoc Health Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.20% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Teladoc Health Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Legal Officer, Secretary Adam C Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of TDOC stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $269.85. The price of the stock has increased by 4.12% since.

Chief Marketing Officer Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of TDOC stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $265.02. The price of the stock has increased by 6.02% since.

Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of TDOC stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $262.61. The price of the stock has increased by 6.99% since.

Head of Research & Development Yulun Wang sold 8,261 shares of TDOC stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $280. The price of the stock has increased by 0.35% since.

Head of Research & Development Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of TDOC stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $260. The price of the stock has increased by 8.07% since.

