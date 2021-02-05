Horan Securities, Inc. Buys Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Johnson & Johnson, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Sells SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Health Care Select

Investment company Horan Securities, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Johnson & Johnson, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horan Securities, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Horan Securities, Inc. owns 407 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 137,910 shares, 43.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 203,844 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22% BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) - 216,957 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 29,001 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 14,627 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%

Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 21,389 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.19 and $48.98, with an estimated average price of $43.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,984 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.74 and $169.86, with an estimated average price of $101.66. The stock is now traded at around $176.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,360 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 964 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horan Securities, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.94 and $88.81, with an estimated average price of $81.61. The stock is now traded at around $93.919400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 691 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 187.55%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $164.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 73.32%. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $118.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,853 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 94.34%. The purchase prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43. The stock is now traded at around $174.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.82%. The purchase prices were between $132.26 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $132.78. The stock is now traded at around $132.351600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,173 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.67%. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.448700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 19,304 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horan Securities, Inc. added to a holding in VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Moment by 75.90%. The purchase prices were between $49 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $54.93. The stock is now traded at around $67.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,051 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $33.98 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.29.

Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $18.21 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $22.24.

Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Vivint Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $0 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $34.28.

Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in The Wendy's Co. The sale prices were between $21.72 and $24.71, with an estimated average price of $22.78.

Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35.

Horan Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.81.

Horan Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR by 96.79%. The sale prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $135.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Horan Securities, Inc. still held 36 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horan Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 87.3%. The sale prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $172.689900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Horan Securities, Inc. still held 101 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horan Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR by 55.92%. The sale prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $30.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Horan Securities, Inc. still held 1,739 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horan Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 66.95%. The sale prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $115.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Horan Securities, Inc. still held 276 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horan Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.16%. The sale prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Horan Securities, Inc. still held 2,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Horan Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 79.48%. The sale prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $89.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Horan Securities, Inc. still held 158 shares as of 2020-12-31.