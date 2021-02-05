Boston Common Asset Management, LLC Buys Unilever PLC, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Sells Unilever NV, Danaher Corp, Perrigo Co PLC

Boston, MA, based Investment company Boston Common Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Citigroup Inc, Cummins Inc, sells Unilever NV, Danaher Corp, Perrigo Co PLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Levi Strauss during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Common Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Boston Common Asset Management, LLC owns 237 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 535,815 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.40% HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 629,712 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 182,909 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.49% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 305,271 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.56% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 171,766 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80%

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 384,409 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 317,029 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $39.61, with an estimated average price of $34.81. The stock is now traded at around $38.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 104,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Prysmian SpA. The purchase prices were between $13.47 and $17.76, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 117,486 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $164.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $545.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,886 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 130.40%. The purchase prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.03. The stock is now traded at around $156.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 142,699 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 74.73%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $62.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 428,370 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 82.05%. The purchase prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.84. The stock is now traded at around $229.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 102,406 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 75.82%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.714000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 297,081 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 122.42%. The purchase prices were between $64.44 and $82.44, with an estimated average price of $74.51. The stock is now traded at around $85.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 192,973 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 38.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 385,504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $41.29 and $49.87, with an estimated average price of $46.36.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.94 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $12.47.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Roche Holding AG. The sale prices were between $318.59 and $355.38, with an estimated average price of $338.86.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.55 and $62.97, with an estimated average price of $60.64.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BioMerieux SA. The sale prices were between $134 and $168.85, with an estimated average price of $148.38.