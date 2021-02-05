Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys Pfizer Inc, Newell Brands Inc, ConocoPhillips, Sells Biogen Inc, Alphabet Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc

Eden Prairie, MN, based Investment company Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, Newell Brands Inc, ConocoPhillips, AbbVie Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, sells Biogen Inc, Alphabet Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc, WR Berkley Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owns 99 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,103 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.16% Target Corp (TGT) - 44,089 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.73% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,864 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.41% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 59,742 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 27,986 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.66 and $22.03, with an estimated average price of $19.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 23,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $109.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,074 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $73.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,868 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 46.59%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.977600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 92,592 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 47.96%. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $36.93. The stock is now traded at around $44.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 30,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 42.31%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.66.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $89.82 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $102.56.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in WR Berkley Corp. The sale prices were between $60.12 and $70.59, with an estimated average price of $64.94.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87.