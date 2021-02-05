Redwood Investments, LLC Buys Boyd Gaming Corp, Calix Inc, Synaptics Inc, Sells Five9 Inc, Mercury Systems Inc, Encore Capital Group Inc

Newton, MA, based Investment company Redwood Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Boyd Gaming Corp, Calix Inc, Synaptics Inc, The Brink's Co, Astec Industries Inc, sells Five9 Inc, Mercury Systems Inc, Encore Capital Group Inc, Microsoft Corp, Penumbra Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redwood Investments, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Redwood Investments, LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BYD, CALX, BCO, ASTE, KAR, GO, INMD, CYRX, BNTX, NKE, ARWR, CDAY,
- Added Positions: SYNA, ATSG, SSD, PTCT, LPSN, HALO, APTV, ISRG, ARCE, CHRS, EVBG, HDB, GDS, FTV,
- Reduced Positions: FIVN, MSFT, GNRC, AMZN, CDNA, FRPT, LHCG, EXPO, ADUS, MA, ZTS, MRK, QCOM, NOW, ACN, GPN, WK, GOOGL, AAPL, DECK, HELE, DIS, COST, CSGP, MEDP, TXRH, FCN, AEIS, CTAS, AMN, LAD, BJ, DHI, AMD, QTS, NEO, PFGC, RPD, CSTL, SYK, LSCC, TTEK, EQIX, AVAV, UNH, BRC, TNDM, EL, FFIN, RNG, PJT, CCOI, FND, GWPH, CRL, OMCL, KRNT, LGND, MGRC, HZNP, MOG.A, RGEN, NSC, DHR, SHOP, MSCI, TSM, NTES, NSIT, RTX, CRM, SWCH, CMCSA, ADBE, CCI, ALLY, CDW, HCA, JPM, SPGI, WM, MDT, NVDA, PG,
- Sold Out: ECPG, MRCY, PEN, NXPI, SMPL, WING, EVER, IPHI, POWI, PLMR, TREX, SPLK, GLOB, MKTX, BAP, VNT,
For the details of Redwood Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/redwood+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Redwood Investments, LLC
- Workiva Inc (WK) - 420,114 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.9%
- Synaptics Inc (SYNA) - 372,588 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.97%
- Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS) - 309,689 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.28%
- Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 101,533 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.3%
- Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) - 631,807 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%
Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.91 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $36.86. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 415,484 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Calix Inc (CALX)
Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Calix Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.07 and $32.85, with an estimated average price of $24.79. The stock is now traded at around $32.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 585,502 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: The Brink's Co (BCO)
Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in The Brink's Co. The purchase prices were between $42.61 and $73.4, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $71.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 203,257 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Astec Industries Inc (ASTE)
Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Astec Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.51 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $57.08. The stock is now traded at around $63.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 246,505 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)
Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.71 and $19.62, with an estimated average price of $17.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 753,569 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)
Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $46.55, with an estimated average price of $40.37. The stock is now traded at around $40.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 264,611 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)
Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Synaptics Inc by 85.97%. The purchase prices were between $75.32 and $96.4, with an estimated average price of $81.43. The stock is now traded at around $122.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 372,588 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG)
Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc by 83.74%. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $31.78, with an estimated average price of $29.26. The stock is now traded at around $27.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 759,245 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD)
Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc by 118.60%. The purchase prices were between $87.38 and $97.3, with an estimated average price of $92.81. The stock is now traded at around $99.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 167,057 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT)
Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in PTC Therapeutics Inc by 61.89%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $67.64, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $63.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 364,837 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 38.53%. The purchase prices were between $93.56 and $130.79, with an estimated average price of $111.37. The stock is now traded at around $145.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,078 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 69.95%. The purchase prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $745.45. The stock is now traded at around $762.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,812 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)
Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $67.1 and $88.06, with an estimated average price of $75.97.Sold Out: Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG)
Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Encore Capital Group Inc. The sale prices were between $30 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $36.32.Sold Out: Penumbra Inc (PEN)
Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Penumbra Inc. The sale prices were between $174.98 and $272.83, with an estimated average price of $219.52.Sold Out: The Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL)
Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in The Simply Good Foods Co. The sale prices were between $18.78 and $31.36, with an estimated average price of $23.29.Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $127.39 and $166.37, with an estimated average price of $147.64.Sold Out: Wingstop Inc (WING)
Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Wingstop Inc. The sale prices were between $116.33 and $145.83, with an estimated average price of $130.36.
