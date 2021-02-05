Blue Chip Partners, Inc. Buys Morgan Stanley, The Walt Disney Co, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Prologis Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

Farmington Hills, MI, based Investment company Blue Chip Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Morgan Stanley, The Walt Disney Co, Procter & Gamble Co, Paychex Inc, SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Prologis Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Crown Castle International Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Chip Partners, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Blue Chip Partners, Inc. owns 146 stocks with a total value of $639 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: XLRE, XLV, XLY, XLU, XLC, XLP, BLK, LOW, UL, EMR, FCX, IP, PHG, SO, HYG,
- Added Positions: MS, DIS, PG, PAYX, XLE, JPM, VCIT, MCD, BAC, PEP, NEE, MDT, V, AVGO, ABBV, JNJ, AAPL, GOOG, IVW, JCI, AGG, VZ, CMCSA, UNH, ADBE, AMGN, SHY, SPY, TXN, CMA, MUB, ADC, SYK, FB, MMM, BA, CAT, DE, XOM, GOOGL, BRK.B, VXF, CLX, QQQ, COST, IJR, SYY, HON, SPGI, NFLX, NKE, ETY, APD, WPC, PFE, SBUX,
- Reduced Positions: KMB, PLD, LMT, DLR, CCI, UPS, TGT, NSC, VGIT, JPST, MRK, VFC, MO, T, TD, QCOM, WBA, INTC, KO, ADP, PM, PTON, BSV, VIG, VYM, CVS, CSCO, ITW, UNP, HAS, D, VCSH, LLY, IVV, IVE, F, TSLA, DAL, WEC, PRU, WMT, RSG, TRV,
- Sold Out: GLD, UN, ADNT,
For the details of Blue Chip Partners, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blue+chip+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 500,720 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 203,531 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 121,062 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,157 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,578 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85%
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $37.972000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 61,157 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $115.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,764 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $172.689900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,754 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32. The stock is now traded at around $63.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,782 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,622 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.74 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $63.75. The stock is now traded at around $71.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 1282.78%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 233,869 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 4701.10%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $180.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 70,144 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 45.90%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.77. The stock is now traded at around $130.017100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 86,055 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 610.24%. The purchase prices were between $79.43 and $96.92, with an estimated average price of $88.94. The stock is now traded at around $91.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 46,315 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 27.44%. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $44.48. The stock is now traded at around $51.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 49,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.09%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,019 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.Sold Out: Adient PLC (ADNT)
Blue Chip Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Adient PLC. The sale prices were between $19.76 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $28.33.
