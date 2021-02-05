Tiff Advisory Services Inc Buys GoodRx Holdings Inc, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sells Netflix Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Tiff Advisory Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys GoodRx Holdings Inc, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, eBay Inc, Fiserv Inc, sells Netflix Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, IVERIC bio Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. As of 2020Q4, Tiff Advisory Services Inc owns 18 stocks with a total value of $299 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 2,540,593 shares, 25.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.78% GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) - 535,965 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. New Position Sea Ltd (SE) - 126,690 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.17% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 379,726 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. New Position Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) - 1,067,358 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.16%

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.76 and $57.16, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.59%. The holding were 535,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $56.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.65%. The holding were 379,726 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $73.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.13%. The holding were 253,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 309,215 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $112.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 126,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32. The stock is now traded at around $63.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 65,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Global Utilities ETF by 27.27%. The purchase prices were between $56.13 and $61, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $60.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 67,846 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $64.91.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.64.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in IVERIC bio Inc. The sale prices were between $5.65 and $7.66, with an estimated average price of $6.41.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Forum Energy Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.48 and $14.74, with an estimated average price of $11.65.