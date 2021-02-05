>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Harley-davidson Inc (HOG) President and CEO Jochen Zeitz Bought $1 million of Shares

February 05, 2021 | About: HOG +5.27%

President and CEO of Harley-davidson Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jochen Zeitz (insider trades) bought 30,800 shares of HOG on 02/04/2021 at an average price of $32.47 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $1 million.

Harley-Davidson Inc produces and sells heavyweight motorcycles, as well as offers motorcycle parts, accessories, and related services. It operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products, and Financial Services. Harley-Davidson Inc has a market cap of $5.27 billion; its shares were traded at around $34.410000 with and P/S ratio of 1.30. The dividend yield of Harley-Davidson Inc stocks is 1.28%. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Harley-Davidson Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Jochen Zeitz bought 30,800 shares of HOG stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $32.47. The price of the stock has increased by 5.97% since.

For the complete insider trading history of HOG, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)