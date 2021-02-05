Harley-davidson Inc (HOG) President and CEO Jochen Zeitz Bought $1 million of Shares

President and CEO of Harley-davidson Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jochen Zeitz (insider trades) bought 30,800 shares of HOG on 02/04/2021 at an average price of $32.47 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $1 million.

Harley-Davidson Inc produces and sells heavyweight motorcycles, as well as offers motorcycle parts, accessories, and related services. It operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products, and Financial Services. Harley-Davidson Inc has a market cap of $5.27 billion; its shares were traded at around $34.410000 with and P/S ratio of 1.30. The dividend yield of Harley-Davidson Inc stocks is 1.28%. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Harley-Davidson Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

