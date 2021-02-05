>
The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Chairman and CEO James Hagedorn Sold $3.4 million of Shares

February 05, 2021 | About: SMG -1%

Chairman and CEO of The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James Hagedorn (insider trades) sold 14,544 shares of SMG on 02/04/2021 at an average price of $234.41 a share. The total sale was $3.4 million.

The Scotts Miracle Gro Co is operative in the agricultural industry. It manufactures and sells dry, granular slow-release lawn fertilizers, combination lawn fertilizer and control products. The Scotts Miracle Gro Co has a market cap of $13.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $235.655000 with a P/E ratio of 27.67 and P/S ratio of 2.98. The dividend yield of The Scotts Miracle Gro Co stocks is 1.02%. The Scotts Miracle Gro Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner James Hagedorn sold 14,544 shares of SMG stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $234.41. The price of the stock has increased by 0.53% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, GC and Secretary Ivan C Smith sold 2,411 shares of SMG stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $234.41. The price of the stock has increased by 0.53% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,255 shares of SMG stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $234.41. The price of the stock has increased by 0.53% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SMG, click here

.

