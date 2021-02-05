RDA Financial Network Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, VEREIT Inc, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Apple Inc

Investment company RDA Financial Network (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, VEREIT Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Micron Technology Inc, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RDA Financial Network. As of 2020Q4, RDA Financial Network owns 220 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TMO, 50AA, MU, LLY, C, RODM, CAT, SOXX, ATUS, ULTA, IWO, PYPL, KKR, TSLA, CVS, SHW, GGG, COST, UTF, UTG, KRE, SPY, CORR, GAB,

TMO, 50AA, MU, LLY, C, RODM, CAT, SOXX, ATUS, ULTA, IWO, PYPL, KKR, TSLA, CVS, SHW, GGG, COST, UTF, UTG, KRE, SPY, CORR, GAB, Added Positions: BABA, VWO, HDV, AMGN, V, GOOGL, MA, EW, LMT, NVDA, VHT, IEF, FIXD, FB, UNH, MINT, PG, VYM, IWM, IGIB, AVGO, MAIN, HD, DIA, DOW, CVX, FBC, PEP, NKE, MTUM, TGT, AOK, EPR, DVY, PNQI, QYLD, EPD, XEL, VZ, ARCC, MOAT, IDV, CSCO, IJH, MMP, VTI, CMCSA, BA, AOM, MPW, GBDC, PMT, T, NMZ, WMT, SO, TSN, BIV, GM, PGR, SPTM, VIG,

BABA, VWO, HDV, AMGN, V, GOOGL, MA, EW, LMT, NVDA, VHT, IEF, FIXD, FB, UNH, MINT, PG, VYM, IWM, IGIB, AVGO, MAIN, HD, DIA, DOW, CVX, FBC, PEP, NKE, MTUM, TGT, AOK, EPR, DVY, PNQI, QYLD, EPD, XEL, VZ, ARCC, MOAT, IDV, CSCO, IJH, MMP, VTI, CMCSA, BA, AOM, MPW, GBDC, PMT, T, NMZ, WMT, SO, TSN, BIV, GM, PGR, SPTM, VIG, Reduced Positions: BIL, NEAR, AAPL, VEA, QQQ, RSP, ESGU, STIP, IEI, IJR, BSCM, DIS, SPLG, SPIB, DFEB, BRK.B, GOVT, VCSH, ITB, EFG, IGSB, FTEC, SIZE, VLUE, VXF, IHI, DE, AMZN, ALGN, DAL, REZ, SPTS, XSLV, USB, SBUX, ACWI, BSV, GLD, DNP, SPYV, USMV, XMLV, FBT, BAC, DXJ, VB, STZ, PFE, ADBE, FEX, FPX, EFV, ACWV, ANTM, MDY, SPYD, HON, SPMD, IWS, SPDW, SPAB, LIN, WELL, PSEC, USRT, F, VOO, BND, DBEM, XLV, XLP, FINX, VUG, VTV, KMI, NCV, GIM, IVV, LMBS, VO, PGX, AEG, XLK, VGIT, MMM, TIPX, PSP, MOO, IBB, HYG, HEDJ, FPF, CXP, FGD, FDN, FDL, AAL,

BIL, NEAR, AAPL, VEA, QQQ, RSP, ESGU, STIP, IEI, IJR, BSCM, DIS, SPLG, SPIB, DFEB, BRK.B, GOVT, VCSH, ITB, EFG, IGSB, FTEC, SIZE, VLUE, VXF, IHI, DE, AMZN, ALGN, DAL, REZ, SPTS, XSLV, USB, SBUX, ACWI, BSV, GLD, DNP, SPYV, USMV, XMLV, FBT, BAC, DXJ, VB, STZ, PFE, ADBE, FEX, FPX, EFV, ACWV, ANTM, MDY, SPYD, HON, SPMD, IWS, SPDW, SPAB, LIN, WELL, PSEC, USRT, F, VOO, BND, DBEM, XLV, XLP, FINX, VUG, VTV, KMI, NCV, GIM, IVV, LMBS, VO, PGX, AEG, XLK, VGIT, MMM, TIPX, PSP, MOO, IBB, HYG, HEDJ, FPF, CXP, FGD, FDN, FDL, AAL, Sold Out: VER, JPST, HOMB, SPSB, FV, PM, INTC, SHYG, BMY, LGLV, MCD, MRK, EEM, IYG, VV, MO, FTSL, GILD, AINV, USA, MARK,

For the details of RDA Financial Network's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rda+financial+network/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 38,806 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.05% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 60,879 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.19% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,945 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.74% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 58,496 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 111,253 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.58%

RDA Financial Network initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $488.338800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,127 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RDA Financial Network initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $28.82. The stock is now traded at around $30.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 26,420 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RDA Financial Network initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5. The stock is now traded at around $81.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,111 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RDA Financial Network initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.39. The stock is now traded at around $202.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,391 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RDA Financial Network initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $62.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,798 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RDA Financial Network initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.794100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RDA Financial Network added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 83.52%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $265.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 13,661 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RDA Financial Network added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 139.22%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.417600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 34,345 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RDA Financial Network added to a holding in BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 39.57%. The purchase prices were between $76.46 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $84.09. The stock is now traded at around $89.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RDA Financial Network added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16. The stock is now traded at around $236.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,902 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RDA Financial Network added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 85.98%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $337.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,207 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RDA Financial Network added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 57.33%. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39. The stock is now traded at around $337.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,449 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RDA Financial Network sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.54.

RDA Financial Network sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79.

RDA Financial Network sold out a holding in Home BancShares Inc. The sale prices were between $15.81 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.2.

RDA Financial Network sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.31 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $31.37.

RDA Financial Network sold out a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF. The sale prices were between $33.83 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $37.58.

RDA Financial Network sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.91.