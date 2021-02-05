Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Buys TC Energy Corp, Agnico Eagle Mines, McEwen Mining Inc, Sells Hudbay Minerals Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Texas Instruments Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys TC Energy Corp, Agnico Eagle Mines, McEwen Mining Inc, sells Hudbay Minerals Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Texas Instruments Inc, Corning Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owns 24 stocks with a total value of $296 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: TRP, VZ, TU, NEM, RY, AEM, MUX,

TRP, VZ, TU, NEM, RY, AEM, MUX, Reduced Positions: HBM, DIS, TXN, MGA, MFC, TD, ROK, ADP, GLW, FITB, KSU, MA,

For the details of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heathbridge+capital+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) - 5,394,015 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.55% Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) - 1,837,200 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12% TELUS Corp (TU) - 1,491,650 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 504,780 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 463,050 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 32.97%. The purchase prices were between $38.83 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $42.6. The stock is now traded at around $43.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 651,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 70.27%. The purchase prices were between $62.89 and $84.18, with an estimated average price of $74.51. The stock is now traded at around $70.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in McEwen Mining Inc by 35.25%. The purchase prices were between $0.94 and $1.17, with an estimated average price of $1.02. The stock is now traded at around $1.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 54,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.