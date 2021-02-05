Aldebaran Financial Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Bank of America Corp, FedEx Corp, Sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Coca-Cola Co

Kingsport, TN, based Investment company Aldebaran Financial Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Bank of America Corp, FedEx Corp, AbbVie Inc, Albemarle Corp, sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Coca-Cola Co, PepsiCo Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aldebaran Financial Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Aldebaran Financial Inc. owns 79 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BAC, FDX, ALB, ATSG, MPC, COST, KSU,

BAC, FDX, ALB, ATSG, MPC, COST, KSU, Added Positions: BND, ABBV, SPTM, TDOC, DLR, AAPL, LOW, DG, SPY, JPM, WMT, WM, SBUX, CRM, QQQ, HD, IWM, MSFT, UNP, MDY, BA,

BND, ABBV, SPTM, TDOC, DLR, AAPL, LOW, DG, SPY, JPM, WMT, WM, SBUX, CRM, QQQ, HD, IWM, MSFT, UNP, MDY, BA, Reduced Positions: SPAB, KO, JNJ, BRK.B, CVX, T, MRK, AL, LNG, VTI, TSLA, IAU, EMN, PG, TOWN, PSX, D, XOM, NOC, RF, SPMD, SPLG, CINF, CNC, SO, SQ,

SPAB, KO, JNJ, BRK.B, CVX, T, MRK, AL, LNG, VTI, TSLA, IAU, EMN, PG, TOWN, PSX, D, XOM, NOC, RF, SPMD, SPLG, CINF, CNC, SO, SQ, Sold Out: VNQ, PEP, INTC, XLK, XLF,

For the details of Aldebaran Financial Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aldebaran+financial+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 97,885 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.69% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,545 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,232 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90% Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 46,038 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 11,309 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34. The stock is now traded at around $254.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.29 and $149.91, with an estimated average price of $119.23. The stock is now traded at around $158.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $31.78, with an estimated average price of $29.26. The stock is now traded at around $27.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $43.83, with an estimated average price of $36.02. The stock is now traded at around $47.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.87. The stock is now traded at around $355.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 561 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.69%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $86.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 97,885 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 56.09%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $108.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,351 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $287.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.16.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. sold out a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. sold out a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86.