Brasada Capital Management, Lp Buys Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Magnite Inc, Brookfield Renewable Corp, Sells EPAM Systems Inc, Ansys Inc, Microsoft Corp

Investment company Brasada Capital Management, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Magnite Inc, Brookfield Renewable Corp, Invesco, Ameren Corp, sells EPAM Systems Inc, Ansys Inc, Microsoft Corp, American Tower Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brasada Capital Management, Lp. As of 2020Q4, Brasada Capital Management, Lp owns 138 stocks with a total value of $435 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 53,773 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.44% Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 49,060 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.24% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,871 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.09% Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 87,490 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.63% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,141 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.2%

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.19 and $21.35, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $21.183000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 261,937 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $53.748800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 163,174 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $56.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 81,124 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.85 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $15.45. The stock is now traded at around $21.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 69,162 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $226.79. The stock is now traded at around $238.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Ameren Corp by 63.79%. The purchase prices were between $75.72 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 36,165 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 42.56%. The purchase prices were between $22.54 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 61,301 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 95.81%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.74.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.39.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.23.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $26.54 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $29.11.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39.