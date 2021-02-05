Investec Asset Management LTD Buys Infosys, Autodesk Inc, Lear Corp, Sells Dropbox Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Altria Group Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Investec Asset Management LTD (Current Portfolio) buys Infosys, Autodesk Inc, Lear Corp, Eastman Chemical Co, Daqo New Energy Corp, sells Dropbox Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Altria Group Inc, Delphi Technologies PLC, AutoZone Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investec Asset Management LTD. As of 2020Q4, Investec Asset Management LTD owns 216 stocks with a total value of $32.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,518,512 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Visa Inc (V) - 6,243,951 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 5,513,717 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.39% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 484,317 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 379,898 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.49%

Investec Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Infosys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.67 and $16.95, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 17,555,123 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investec Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.78 and $164.69, with an estimated average price of $141.11. The stock is now traded at around $155.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,773,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investec Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $78.17 and $104.15, with an estimated average price of $92.99. The stock is now traded at around $104.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,930,033 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investec Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.76 and $64.79, with an estimated average price of $43.81. The stock is now traded at around $109.192200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,988,683 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investec Asset Management LTD initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.29 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $52.99. The stock is now traded at around $67.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,048,082 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investec Asset Management LTD initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.98 and $41.54, with an estimated average price of $38.5. The stock is now traded at around $42.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,990,464 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investec Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 1372.70%. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264. The stock is now traded at around $307.310400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,004,042 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investec Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 118.26%. The purchase prices were between $212.05 and $259.24, with an estimated average price of $230.85. The stock is now traded at around $273.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 958,168 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investec Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 157.74%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $72.577800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,828,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investec Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 22.68%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $62.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,203,603 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investec Asset Management LTD added to a holding in eBay Inc by 39.22%. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $61.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,263,054 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investec Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 26.70%. The purchase prices were between $93.77 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $103.81. The stock is now traded at around $112.889700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,957,748 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investec Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $20.38.

Investec Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Delphi Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $17.02 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $17.02.

Investec Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.17.

Investec Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $40.48 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $47.34.

Investec Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52.

Investec Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Gold Fields Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.54 and $13.17, with an estimated average price of $10.53.