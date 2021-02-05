1st Source Bank Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Sells Danaher Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Cummins Inc

South Bend, IN, based Investment company 1st Source Bank (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Danaher Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Cummins Inc, Lakeland Financial Corp, American Water Works Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 1st Source Bank. As of 2020Q4, 1st Source Bank owns 227 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



1st Source Corp (SRCE) - 7,589,096 shares, 22.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 654,793 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45% SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 722,633 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 521,487 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 158,612 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.70%

1st Source Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 42,305 shares as of 2020-12-31.

1st Source Bank initiated holding in SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.25 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $71.57. The stock is now traded at around $88.877900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,521 shares as of 2020-12-31.

1st Source Bank initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.54 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $105.87. The stock is now traded at around $109.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,331 shares as of 2020-12-31.

1st Source Bank initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $49.32. The stock is now traded at around $49.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 27,734 shares as of 2020-12-31.

1st Source Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $67.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,763 shares as of 2020-12-31.

1st Source Bank initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.93 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $54.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 24,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

1st Source Bank added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 201.45%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $62.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,721 shares as of 2020-12-31.

1st Source Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.06%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $116.750100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 49,818 shares as of 2020-12-31.

1st Source Bank added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 39.38%. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $52.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 67,013 shares as of 2020-12-31.

1st Source Bank added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 103.68%. The purchase prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.47. The stock is now traded at around $289.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,644 shares as of 2020-12-31.

1st Source Bank added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 77.30%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 33,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

1st Source Bank added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.88. The stock is now traded at around $68.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 60,868 shares as of 2020-12-31.

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955.

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust. The sale prices were between $24.79 and $25.68, with an estimated average price of $25.07.

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $312 and $418, with an estimated average price of $356.25.

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $61.19 and $67.14, with an estimated average price of $64.01.

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.