Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd Buys Amazon.com Inc, Walmart Inc, Lear Corp, Sells Dropbox Inc, CME Group Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

Investment company Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Walmart Inc, Lear Corp, Citigroup Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, sells Dropbox Inc, CME Group Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, AutoZone Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd owns 111 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WMT, LEA, JPM, PG, NEE, WM, AMAT, NTAP, JETS, HL, ADSK, EMN, STZ,

WMT, LEA, JPM, PG, NEE, WM, AMAT, NTAP, JETS, HL, ADSK, EMN, STZ, Added Positions: AMZN, C, RTX, SNX, TMO, KLAC, EA, HDB, NDAQ, TME, KEYS, LRCX, ALLY, AVGO, MS, NTES, CHE, SNPS, FCX, RS, EBAY, MRK, IQV, LNC, ICE, STT, PNR, GLPI,

AMZN, C, RTX, SNX, TMO, KLAC, EA, HDB, NDAQ, TME, KEYS, LRCX, ALLY, AVGO, MS, NTES, CHE, SNPS, FCX, RS, EBAY, MRK, IQV, LNC, ICE, STT, PNR, GLPI, Reduced Positions: J, AZO, FB, BKNG, GOOGL, TGH, PM, NICE, DHI, NVR, INTU, HD, UNH, WSO, DG, LMT, TSM, ANET, SPGI, SPG, MSFT, WPM, TJX, MDT, AXP, NOC, V, ACN, LSTR, ACGL, MMC, GNRC, CCEP,

J, AZO, FB, BKNG, GOOGL, TGH, PM, NICE, DHI, NVR, INTU, HD, UNH, WSO, DG, LMT, TSM, ANET, SPGI, SPG, MSFT, WPM, TJX, MDT, AXP, NOC, V, ACN, LSTR, ACGL, MMC, GNRC, CCEP, Sold Out: DBX, CME, CCJ, TPL, PLNT, MO, BABA,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 91 shares, 12.53% of the total portfolio. Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (TGH) - 1,394,224 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,150 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 165.50% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 81,657 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,473 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $144.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.67%. The holding were 81,657 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.78 and $164.69, with an estimated average price of $141.11. The stock is now traded at around $155.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 18,997 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $138.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 13,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.77. The stock is now traded at around $129.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 11,199 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.87. The stock is now traded at around $83.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 20,108 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.96 and $123.38, with an estimated average price of $116.67. The stock is now traded at around $113.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 13,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 165.50%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3351.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 7,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 75.48%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $62.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 72,655 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 2560.96%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $72.577800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 26,104 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd added to a holding in Synnex Corp by 130.08%. The purchase prices were between $65.95 and $83.76, with an estimated average price of $76.59. The stock is now traded at around $88.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 29,896 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 41.91%. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $488.338800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 7,280 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd added to a holding in KLA Corp by 21.44%. The purchase prices were between $190.55 and $266.94, with an estimated average price of $233.61. The stock is now traded at around $288.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,216 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $20.38.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.06.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd sold out a holding in Cameco Corp. The sale prices were between $9.07 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $10.69.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $573.03.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $59.24 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $70.04.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.17.