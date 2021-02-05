Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc Buys Clean Energy Fuels Corp, Vericel Corp, Retractable Technologies Inc, Sells Cardlytics Inc, Altra Industrial Motion Corp, PAR Technology Corp

Norwalk, CT, based Investment company Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Clean Energy Fuels Corp, Vericel Corp, Retractable Technologies Inc, First Busey Corp, Kaiser Aluminum Corp, sells Cardlytics Inc, Altra Industrial Motion Corp, PAR Technology Corp, Renewable Energy Group Inc, Digital Turbine Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. As of 2020Q4, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc owns 154 stocks with a total value of $440 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Guess? Inc (GES) - 574,598 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.33% TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) - 215,392 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.84% First Busey Corp (BUSE) - 514,112 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.74% PAR Technology Corp (PAR) - 150,690 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.92% Perficient Inc (PRFT) - 191,618 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03%

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc initiated holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.42 and $8.53, with an estimated average price of $3.92. The stock is now traded at around $12.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 819,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc initiated holding in Vericel Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.53 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $23.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 149,871 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc initiated holding in Retractable Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.7 and $15.02, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $19.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 385,403 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc initiated holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.81 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $98.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 27,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc initiated holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $21.56, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $28.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 119,559 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc initiated holding in Movado Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.48 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $14.34. The stock is now traded at around $23.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 116,692 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc added to a holding in First Busey Corp by 46.74%. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $19.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 514,112 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc added to a holding in US Concrete Inc by 100.67%. The purchase prices were between $29.61 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $35.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 130,593 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc added to a holding in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc by 32.81%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $59.97, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $95.263600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 148,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc added to a holding in Luna Innovations Inc by 52.05%. The purchase prices were between $6.05 and $10.74, with an estimated average price of $8. The stock is now traded at around $11.320500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 453,653 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc added to a holding in RPC Inc by 55.24%. The purchase prices were between $2.33 and $3.88, with an estimated average price of $3.01. The stock is now traded at around $5.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,197,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc added to a holding in NN Inc by 41.11%. The purchase prices were between $5.28 and $7, with an estimated average price of $6.24. The stock is now traded at around $7.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 587,424 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $146.08, with an estimated average price of $107.22.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold out a holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The sale prices were between $28.66 and $59.71, with an estimated average price of $41.1.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp II Class A. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $10.12.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold out a holding in Jack In The Box Inc. The sale prices were between $80.06 and $95.18, with an estimated average price of $87.61.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold out a holding in CareDx Inc. The sale prices were between $41.78 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $58.2.