Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc Buys Clean Energy Fuels Corp, Vericel Corp, Retractable Technologies Inc, Sells Cardlytics Inc, Altra Industrial Motion Corp, PAR Technology Corp

Norwalk, CT, based Investment company Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Clean Energy Fuels Corp, Vericel Corp, Retractable Technologies Inc, First Busey Corp, Kaiser Aluminum Corp, sells Cardlytics Inc, Altra Industrial Motion Corp, PAR Technology Corp, Renewable Energy Group Inc, Digital Turbine Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. As of 2020Q4, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc owns 154 stocks with a total value of $440 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CLNE, VCEL, RVP, KALU, RRGB, MOV, SHYF, GEOS, BWEN, ITI, ECHO, RUTH, HXL, SCL, CCMP, LAND, FMBH,
- Added Positions: BUSE, USCR, HY, LUNA, RES, NNBR, HFWA, CIR, SKYW, AMRX, ELY, HOMB, EXP, ROG, EIG, ROLL, SF, ROCK, NEOG, CACI,
- Reduced Positions: AIMC, PAR, REGI, AMBA, MODV, CCS, TPIC, TACO, BLFS, VICR, FWRD, SNBR, CRMT, SONO, BOOT, UCTT, AMRC, UPLD, CAKE, LMAT, MHO, GES, BMCH, PRFT, KOP, VPG, PING, AMOT, GHM, BJRI, USX, ADUS, TRNS, ANIP, ATRI, MLAB, CSII, MEI, ONTO, NVEC, ICHR, HSC, OFIX, NSSC, IIIN, OSBC, JOUT, KAI, RNDB, ORN, NWPX, OESX, PLPC, WLDN, CHUY, CRY, UTI, MYRG, NDLS, CHRS, ULBI, BCML, ASPU, JYNT, LCI, ZIXI, ACLS, LNTH, MKSI, MTH, VIVO, AMEH, PDEX, IESC, LGND, REX, NGS, PSTL, GBX, FI, FBMS, BSET, PCRX, ASGN,
- Sold Out: CDLX, APPS, CCX, CCX, JACK, CDNA, HCCI, TOL, VRRM, CTD, SNX, ICFI, UFPT, HSTM, IIIV,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 2 Warning Signs with BUSE. Click here to check it out.
- BUSE 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of BUSE
- Peter Lynch Chart of BUSE
For the details of THOMSON HORSTMANN & BRYANT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thomson+horstmann+%26+bryant+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of THOMSON HORSTMANN & BRYANT INC
- Guess? Inc (GES) - 574,598 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.33%
- TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) - 215,392 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.84%
- First Busey Corp (BUSE) - 514,112 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.74%
- PAR Technology Corp (PAR) - 150,690 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.92%
- Perficient Inc (PRFT) - 191,618 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03%
Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc initiated holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.42 and $8.53, with an estimated average price of $3.92. The stock is now traded at around $12.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 819,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vericel Corp (VCEL)
Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc initiated holding in Vericel Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.53 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $23.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 149,871 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Retractable Technologies Inc (RVP)
Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc initiated holding in Retractable Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.7 and $15.02, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $19.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 385,403 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU)
Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc initiated holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.81 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $98.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 27,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB)
Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc initiated holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $21.56, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $28.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 119,559 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Movado Group Inc (MOV)
Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc initiated holding in Movado Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.48 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $14.34. The stock is now traded at around $23.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 116,692 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: First Busey Corp (BUSE)
Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc added to a holding in First Busey Corp by 46.74%. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $19.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 514,112 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: US Concrete Inc (USCR)
Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc added to a holding in US Concrete Inc by 100.67%. The purchase prices were between $29.61 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $35.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 130,593 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY)
Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc added to a holding in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc by 32.81%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $59.97, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $95.263600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 148,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Luna Innovations Inc (LUNA)
Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc added to a holding in Luna Innovations Inc by 52.05%. The purchase prices were between $6.05 and $10.74, with an estimated average price of $8. The stock is now traded at around $11.320500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 453,653 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: RPC Inc (RES)
Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc added to a holding in RPC Inc by 55.24%. The purchase prices were between $2.33 and $3.88, with an estimated average price of $3.01. The stock is now traded at around $5.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,197,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: NN Inc (NNBR)
Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc added to a holding in NN Inc by 41.11%. The purchase prices were between $5.28 and $7, with an estimated average price of $6.24. The stock is now traded at around $7.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 587,424 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)
Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $146.08, with an estimated average price of $107.22.Sold Out: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)
Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold out a holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The sale prices were between $28.66 and $59.71, with an estimated average price of $41.1.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp II Class A (CCX)
Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp II Class A. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $10.12.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp II Class A (CCX)
Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp II Class A. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $10.12.Sold Out: Jack In The Box Inc (JACK)
Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold out a holding in Jack In The Box Inc. The sale prices were between $80.06 and $95.18, with an estimated average price of $87.61.Sold Out: CareDx Inc (CDNA)
Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold out a holding in CareDx Inc. The sale prices were between $41.78 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $58.2.
Here is the complete portfolio of THOMSON HORSTMANN & BRYANT INC. Also check out:
1. THOMSON HORSTMANN & BRYANT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. THOMSON HORSTMANN & BRYANT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. THOMSON HORSTMANN & BRYANT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that THOMSON HORSTMANN & BRYANT INC keeps buying