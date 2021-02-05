Ballast Advisors Llc Buys CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Investment company Ballast Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), sells SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, The Travelers Inc, Humana Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ballast Advisors Llc. As of 2020Q4, Ballast Advisors Llc owns 164 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: APOG, PG, HLT, RMD, NKE, MUB, IWO, JKH, SCZ, SPTS,

APOG, PG, HLT, RMD, NKE, MUB, IWO, JKH, SCZ, SPTS, Added Positions: SCHE, SCHX, SCHV, SCHA, SCHF, VWOB, XLRE, SCHO, SCHZ, SPDW, BABA, AMZN, TIP, IWP, CAT, IWM, SCHP, MSFT, COST, IJJ, IJK, IJR, SUB, IVW, IJT, HD, IWF, CVS, BRK.B, AGG, VYM, T, VEA, SJNK, VNQ, AXP, XOM, XEL, SCHH, INTC, IYF, SBUX, GXC, DSI, DIS, GOOG, FB, TSLA, NVDA, IVE, SPEM, SPYD, IJS, VDC,

SCHE, SCHX, SCHV, SCHA, SCHF, VWOB, XLRE, SCHO, SCHZ, SPDW, BABA, AMZN, TIP, IWP, CAT, IWM, SCHP, MSFT, COST, IJJ, IJK, IJR, SUB, IVW, IJT, HD, IWF, CVS, BRK.B, AGG, VYM, T, VEA, SJNK, VNQ, AXP, XOM, XEL, SCHH, INTC, IYF, SBUX, GXC, DSI, DIS, GOOG, FB, TSLA, NVDA, IVE, SPEM, SPYD, IJS, VDC, Reduced Positions: SLYV, SLYG, SCHG, SPY, SCHB, UNH, TLT, SCHM, IEF, BX, SPTL, V, MDT, AMGN, XLU, VV, SDY, XLF, ACN, IUSG, IHI, IEFA, EFA, HON, CVX, PFF, SCHR, JNK, IDV, VFH, GE,

SLYV, SLYG, SCHG, SPY, SCHB, UNH, TLT, SCHM, IEF, BX, SPTL, V, MDT, AMGN, XLU, VV, SDY, XLF, ACN, IUSG, IHI, IEFA, EFA, HON, CVX, PFF, SCHR, JNK, IDV, VFH, GE, Sold Out: VCSH, TRV, HUM, SPLV, PCY, REZ, IUSV, PGX,

CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 363,562 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.98% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 136,682 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 130,561 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57% CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 461,578 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.43% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 177,316 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.22%

Ballast Advisors Llc initiated holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.34 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $27.16. The stock is now traded at around $36.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballast Advisors Llc initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.77. The stock is now traded at around $129.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,837 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballast Advisors Llc initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.02 and $111.26, with an estimated average price of $99.26. The stock is now traded at around $111.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,305 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballast Advisors Llc initiated holding in ResMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.5 and $220.59, with an estimated average price of $199.86. The stock is now traded at around $202.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 992 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballast Advisors Llc initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $144.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,412 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballast Advisors Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballast Advisors Llc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 832.32%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $29.05. The stock is now traded at around $33.374100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 172,889 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballast Advisors Llc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03. The stock is now traded at around $94.702300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 177,316 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballast Advisors Llc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 44.64%. The purchase prices were between $69.78 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $80.02. The stock is now traded at around $99.110100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 48,869 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballast Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 396.75%. The purchase prices were between $78.11 and $82.31, with an estimated average price of $80.5. The stock is now traded at around $81.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 17,580 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballast Advisors Llc added to a holding in SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 783.07%. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $37.979900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 17,317 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballast Advisors Llc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 176.31%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,083 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballast Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96.

Ballast Advisors Llc sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $108.58 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $128.75.

Ballast Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $388.23 and $452.01, with an estimated average price of $415.78.

Ballast Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $54.94.

Ballast Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $26.8 and $28.84, with an estimated average price of $27.94.

Ballast Advisors Llc sold out a holding in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET. The sale prices were between $59.11 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.5.