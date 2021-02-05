Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. Buys Restaurant Brands International Inc, eBay Inc, Amgen Inc, Sells Magna International Inc, BlackRock Inc, Trane Technologies PLC

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Restaurant Brands International Inc, eBay Inc, Amgen Inc, Flowserve Corp, NortonLifeLock Inc, sells Magna International Inc, BlackRock Inc, Trane Technologies PLC, PPG Industries Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $14.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: QSR, EBAY,
- Added Positions: AMGN, FLS, NLOK, WAB, K, SEIC, CPB, AXP, OMC, ORCL, CMCSA, DOX, VZ, HOG, ABC, MRK, TEL, AZO, KMB, AMP, JPM, CRHM, GSK,
- Reduced Positions: MGA, BLK, TT, PPG, PH, CMI, CNI, TD, KLAC, RY, CAE, RCI, SLF, BAM, NTR, BMO, OTEX, FSV, CP, TU, TECK, CCJ, FNV, AGI, BNS, MFC, CNQ, SU, TRI, CIGI, SNN, FTS, TAP, DNN, EFA,
- Sold Out: BCE, CVE, LYB,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with AMGN. Click here to check it out.
- AMGN 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of AMGN
- Peter Lynch Chart of AMGN
For the details of Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beutel%2C+goodman+%26+co+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd.
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 22,483,449 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 14,372,269 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.2%
- Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) - 18,981,772 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03%
- Magna International Inc (MGA) - 8,753,325 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.9%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 14,380,170 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.76 and $62.71, with an estimated average price of $58.38. The stock is now traded at around $59.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 3,646,905 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $61.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 3,364,745 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 67.04%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16. The stock is now traded at around $236.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,028,961 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Flowserve Corp (FLS)
Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. added to a holding in Flowserve Corp by 58.61%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $37.72, with an estimated average price of $32.82. The stock is now traded at around $37.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,192,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)
Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. added to a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc by 45.46%. The purchase prices were between $18.11 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $21.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,242,797 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)
Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. added to a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 41.60%. The purchase prices were between $56.17 and $76.51, with an estimated average price of $68.51. The stock is now traded at around $80.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,644,174 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Kellogg Co (K)
Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 22.03%. The purchase prices were between $61.19 and $67.14, with an estimated average price of $64.01. The stock is now traded at around $57.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,751,647 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)
Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. added to a holding in SEI Investments Co by 58.83%. The purchase prices were between $49.15 and $57.47, with an estimated average price of $54.66. The stock is now traded at around $56.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,671,865 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)
Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $3.28 and $6.21, with an estimated average price of $4.68.Sold Out: BCE Inc (BCE)
Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. sold out a holding in BCE Inc. The sale prices were between $40.22 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $42.8.Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $68.45 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $81.67.
Here is the complete portfolio of Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. keeps buying