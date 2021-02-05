Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Buys CME Group Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc

Investment company Intermede Investment Partners Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys CME Group Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Zoetis Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owns 27 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: CME, CRM, MMC, ZTS, GOOG, SCHW, TSM, DIS, BDX, AAPL, DHR, MA, FB, SPGI, FIS, BABA, ANSS, BIO, ACN, INTU, ALLE, MTCH, WST, ECL, HDB, AON,

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 1,947,642 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.54% Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 1,078,179 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.43% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 98,515 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.11% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 3,095,770 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.98% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 882,808 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.42%

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 45.25%. The purchase prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.06. The stock is now traded at around $191.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 780,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 112.90%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $238.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 352,484 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 49.08%. The purchase prices were between $102.95 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $113.61. The stock is now traded at around $113.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 994,403 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.6. The stock is now traded at around $158.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,078,179 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 24.11%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2087.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 98,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 23.98%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $56.206700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 3,095,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.