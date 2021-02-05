Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Quanta Services Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Enbridge Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp

Houston, TX, based Investment company Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Quanta Services Inc, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, QTS Realty Trust Inc, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Enbridge Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, Starwood Property Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. As of 2020Q4, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc owns 146 stocks with a total value of $756 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PWR, LOGI, SQ, CMI, OKTA, ADSK, CAT, URI, MELI, IHF, SDS,

PWR, LOGI, SQ, CMI, OKTA, ADSK, CAT, URI, MELI, IHF, SDS, Added Positions: GS, XOM, AQN, QTS, ABBV, COST, DOCU, IBM, IYW, CCI, AMZN, BLK, PYPL, ADBE, HD, NEP, ETN, IRM, CRWD, NKE, NVDA, IYC, AVGO, PFE, NEE, KKR, DIS, IYJ, MDLZ, TGT, KO, VZ, WMT, BA, SHYG, ABT, IWM, IYF, SHW, LYB, UNH, PEP, JNJ, GOOGL, TSLA, SPG, LHX, BAC, SUB, JAZZ, GILD, BRK.B,

GS, XOM, AQN, QTS, ABBV, COST, DOCU, IBM, IYW, CCI, AMZN, BLK, PYPL, ADBE, HD, NEP, ETN, IRM, CRWD, NKE, NVDA, IYC, AVGO, PFE, NEE, KKR, DIS, IYJ, MDLZ, TGT, KO, VZ, WMT, BA, SHYG, ABT, IWM, IYF, SHW, LYB, UNH, PEP, JNJ, GOOGL, TSLA, SPG, LHX, BAC, SUB, JAZZ, GILD, BRK.B, Reduced Positions: AAPL, BABA, RTX, ENB, MPC, T, STWD, KMI, VLO, NFLX, MU, PFF, CSCO, V, WMB, MSFT, PANW, BKLN, IYR, FB, EPD, TD, TXN, GLD, PSX, EEM, QLD, MA, ORCL, CVX, JPM, PCEF, RH, IBB, DWX, C, XBI, WM, WPS, SPY, CNP, CERN, IOO, IDV, GEM, CMCSA, FFIN, INTC, TMO, EMR, IBTX, DFP, IVV, JKE, JKK, GIS, BMY, PSA, SLB,

AAPL, BABA, RTX, ENB, MPC, T, STWD, KMI, VLO, NFLX, MU, PFF, CSCO, V, WMB, MSFT, PANW, BKLN, IYR, FB, EPD, TD, TXN, GLD, PSX, EEM, QLD, MA, ORCL, CVX, JPM, PCEF, RH, IBB, DWX, C, XBI, WM, WPS, SPY, CNP, CERN, IOO, IDV, GEM, CMCSA, FFIN, INTC, TMO, EMR, IBTX, DFP, IVV, JKE, JKK, GIS, BMY, PSA, SLB, Sold Out: WHT2, GE, KMB, ET,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 512,737 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 157,580 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,783 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 60,004 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23% Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 324,107 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $73.1, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 38,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $75.83 and $97.3, with an estimated average price of $86.46. The stock is now traded at around $111.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $239.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.86 and $285.6, with an estimated average price of $237.98. The stock is now traded at around $281.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.84. The stock is now traded at around $229.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,335 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264. The stock is now traded at around $307.310400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 601.77%. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $293.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 14,239 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 64.09%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56. The stock is now traded at around $50.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 171,889 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp by 102.65%. The purchase prices were between $14.76 and $16.61, with an estimated average price of $15.78. The stock is now traded at around $17.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 291,155 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc by 57.79%. The purchase prices were between $57.66 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $62.54. The stock is now traded at around $65.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 89,560 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 179.28%. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $120.89. The stock is now traded at around $121.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 18,304 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 116.49%. The purchase prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.66. The stock is now traded at around $249.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold out a holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $12.1 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $16.67.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.89.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $5.11 and $7.01, with an estimated average price of $6.06.