Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. Buys CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Domino's Pizza Inc, Facebook Inc

Columbus, OH, based Investment company Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Domino's Pizza Inc, Facebook Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. owns 194 stocks with a total value of $342 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CMCSA, SHAK, RKT, BAND, MED, IVE, CPRI, CRSP, UBER, JMIA, USMV, RACE, NCLH, VLUE, DIA, TLT, ERIE, IJR, VIXY, AZN, TW, CTRE, RHI, UHAL, HLNE, WING, WDFC, SLM, POOL, LOGI, LSTR,

SCHZ, SPAB, BND, IEFA, IEMG, MBB, QQQ, QYLD, HYLB, VCIT, BAB, MA, AAPL, VTI, V, VOO, ITOT, CRM, CMG, TGT, DE, SBUX, QCOM, CAT, CMI, VIG, DIS, CBRE, MKTX, USB, MELI, FITB, CTSH, ORCL, PFE, LUV, RH, AMZN, TMO, PYPL, MSFT, UNH, RCL, REGN, PTON, BKNG, HLT, NKE, EXPE, COST, GS, SWT, SWKS, FCX, ICE, SHW, MAR, GOOGL, NVDA, SRE, SO, XLNX, ZTS, LOW, MAS, LYV, SCHH, AKAM, SHOP, FDX, PHM, VZ, AAL, KLAC, PAYX, SQ, AOS, AME, APH, AVB, AVY, BBY, CME, XRAY, EQR, LRCX, SPGI, MCHP, MSI, VTRS, PG, SIRI, SNA, OLED, WMT, CXO, PM, NXPI, MOS, A, APA, BA, ITW, MRK, MO, AMGN, ESS, STX, TXN, TSCO, CDW, AMAT, KMB, Reduced Positions: IVV, AMT, CSCO, ROKU, TDOC, IEF, DOCU, ATVI, IEI, NFLX, RNG, MCD, JNJ, SPOT, SHY, BAC, ADBE, SPY, OKTA, CRWD, VEEV, WIX, SEDG, CVX, ABBV, NOW, JPM, TTWO, CE, COP, BLK, MS, ZM, AYX, LULU, EBAY, PEAK, EA, ROL, SPLK,

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 208,772 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 211.79% CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 328,749 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 212.20% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 598,696 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 212.02% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 45,622 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.73% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 119,612 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 212.71%

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.028100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 33,674 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Shake Shack Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.99 and $91.08, with an estimated average price of $77.82. The stock is now traded at around $116.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.23 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $21.08. The stock is now traded at around $21.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 56,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Bandwidth Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $164.59. The stock is now traded at around $184.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Medifast Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.49 and $206.89, with an estimated average price of $176.9. The stock is now traded at around $251.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $131.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 212.20%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 328,749 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 212.02%. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.429900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 598,696 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 211.79%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $86.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 208,772 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 463.74%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 183,581 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 564737.93%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $67.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 163,803 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 212.71%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 119,612 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $376.03 and $433.78, with an estimated average price of $392.49.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $50.29 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $58.31.