Essex Financial Services, Inc. Buys Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Sells BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Unilever NV, Bank of America Corp

Essex, CT, based Investment company Essex Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, sells BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Unilever NV, Bank of America Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Illinois Tool Works Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Essex Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Essex Financial Services, Inc. owns 309 stocks with a total value of $496 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DHR, CNI, FBND, IVE, VV, SOXX, GLW, SHOP, VTRS, FTCS, NXPI, XLG, VTEB, PRF, VIGI, MDYG, KBE, MAR, ICLN, MS, IPG, VOOV, HASI, APTV, STX, TOT, YUM, ADSK, VGK, ISRG, GSK, CME, HACK, OKE, ACWI, FTV, RJF, VRSK, TEL, PGX, LEO,
- Added Positions: PHYS, VOOG, QQQ, GLD, IVW, NOBL, AAPL, KO, VIG, TJX, MSFT, SPLV, BX, UL, BABA, IYW, TSLA, IXUS, SPY, VYM, IJH, VB, AMZN, SDY, GOOGL, IJR, ITOT, IWF, IWP, VTI, BRK.B, V, LLY, LMT, PEP, DGRO, SMDV, VO, XBI, ETN, NFLX, TMO, WMT, ARKK, EEM, JKE, RPG, AWR, IBM, MCD, RTX, IWR, JPST, RSP, AMT, STZ, PBCT, SON, DIS, EFAV, IBB, MDY, HD, NVS, PFE, UNH, ABBV, IUSG, VTV, VXUS, BA, CAT, CVX, FAST, SO, PM, IWD, MINT, PFF, REGL, VEA, VOO, MMM, BAC, BLK, ECL, MDLZ, ETB, FB, CARR, AGG, DIA, GDX, PKW, VUG, MO, BMY, DE, NEE, HON, IRM, LOW, NVDA, LIN, O, CRM, TRV, TGT, TD, VZ, AVGO, GOOG, PYPL, NVCR, TEAM, OTIS, BSV, IWM, VGT, VWO, XT, CB, ACN, APD, AMGN, VIAC, LUMN, DEO, EL, F, FCX, LH, ES, ORCL, UMPQ, WM, HTGC, KKR, SBRA, KMI, PSX, ECC, BNDX, CIBR, EFA, KWEB, PID, TOTL,
- Reduced Positions: CODI, T, IVV, SPYG, UNP, ITW, INTC, CL, MGK, CMI, MDT, XOM, JPM, BXMT, C, GEM, CCI, ADBE, GD, MRK, EMR, XLF, ORLY, SWK, USB, COST, GILD, COP, NLY, ARCC, EPD, ADP, ET, BDX, DOW, BND, BK, IEFA, UPS, IXN, PULS, VHT, ABT, IDXX, SBUX, FDX, SNY, KMB, DUK, ROP, QCOM, TSM, DD, NSC, CWB, GIS, KEY, PGF, IWS, PNC, NAVI, ZTS, DTE, WNEB, WBS, LHX, SYY,
- Sold Out: HDV, UN, BACPL.PFD, AMD, D, MHD, ICCC, NMFC, AINV, TRST,
For the details of Essex Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/essex+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Essex Financial Services, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 232,885 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 62,795 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.98%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,249 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%
- Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) - 822,954 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.49%
- Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) - 63,615 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.06%
Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35. The stock is now traded at around $235.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,853 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $99.45 and $112.04, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $105.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)
Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.02 and $54.17, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $53.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $131.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,893 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.54 and $175.74, with an estimated average price of $166.44. The stock is now traded at around $182.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,939 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $301.8 and $382.56, with an estimated average price of $345.47. The stock is now traded at around $406.290100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,423 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)
Essex Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 89056.43%. The purchase prices were between $13.89 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.85. The stock is now traded at around $14.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 249,638 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG)
Essex Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.06%. The purchase prices were between $202.29 and $230.08, with an estimated average price of $219.08. The stock is now traded at around $239.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 63,615 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
Essex Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 62.53%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $169.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 32,723 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Essex Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 520.40%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 34,513 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
Essex Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 42.42%. The purchase prices were between $70.5 and $80.65, with an estimated average price of $77.21. The stock is now traded at around $80.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 75,038 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Essex Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 42.65%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $141.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 30,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $76.46 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $84.09.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.05.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.32.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46.Sold Out: Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc (MHD)
Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $14.92 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $15.62.
