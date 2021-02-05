>
Regions Financial Corp Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells CDW Corp, Watsco Inc, Hasbro Inc

February 05, 2021 | About: IVW +0.35% IJK +1.09% IJS +0.78% FISV -0.02% IWB +0.55% NOW +0.13% IUSB -0.15% RHI +0.64% MTCH +6.1% WTS +0.83% FCN -2.55% IWY +0.26%

Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Regions Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Fiserv Inc, sells CDW Corp, Watsco Inc, Hasbro Inc, SAP SE, CMC Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regions Financial Corp. As of 2020Q4, Regions Financial Corp owns 800 stocks with a total value of $10.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP
  1. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,464,107 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
  2. BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,428,982 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,415,309 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  4. BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 3,233,148 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,111,303 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Regions Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.038900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 384,958 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)

Regions Financial Corp initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.82 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79. The stock is now traded at around $70.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 80,348 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Regions Financial Corp initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.77 and $156.12, with an estimated average price of $132.52. The stock is now traded at around $158.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,151 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS)

Regions Financial Corp initiated holding in Watts Water Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.78 and $121.87, with an estimated average price of $114.74. The stock is now traded at around $124.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,578 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)

Regions Financial Corp initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.01 and $114.75, with an estimated average price of $107.69. The stock is now traded at around $109.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 38,627 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)

Regions Financial Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.37 and $133.06, with an estimated average price of $125.97. The stock is now traded at around $138.143200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Regions Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 320.48%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 2,739,244 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Regions Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 322.86%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.792400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 443,479 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Regions Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 110.85%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $90.330100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 277,027 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Regions Financial Corp added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 227.84%. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $112.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 82,016 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Regions Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 122.22%. The purchase prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16. The stock is now traded at around $220.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 49,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Regions Financial Corp added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 666.78%. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.36. The stock is now traded at around $588.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,901 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)

Regions Financial Corp sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $169.04, with an estimated average price of $149.81.

Sold Out: Carter Bankshares Inc (CARE)

Regions Financial Corp sold out a holding in Carter Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $6.77 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $8.53.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Regions Financial Corp sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.54.

Sold Out: GTT Communications Inc (GTT)

Regions Financial Corp sold out a holding in GTT Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $3.5 and $5.35, with an estimated average price of $4.31.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Regions Financial Corp sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Regions Financial Corp sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.32.



