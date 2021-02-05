Regions Financial Corp Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells CDW Corp, Watsco Inc, Hasbro Inc

Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Regions Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Fiserv Inc, sells CDW Corp, Watsco Inc, Hasbro Inc, SAP SE, CMC Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regions Financial Corp. As of 2020Q4, Regions Financial Corp owns 800 stocks with a total value of $10.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/regions+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,464,107 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,428,982 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,415,309 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 3,233,148 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,111,303 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%

Regions Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.038900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 384,958 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Regions Financial Corp initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.82 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79. The stock is now traded at around $70.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 80,348 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Regions Financial Corp initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.77 and $156.12, with an estimated average price of $132.52. The stock is now traded at around $158.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,151 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Regions Financial Corp initiated holding in Watts Water Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.78 and $121.87, with an estimated average price of $114.74. The stock is now traded at around $124.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,578 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Regions Financial Corp initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.01 and $114.75, with an estimated average price of $107.69. The stock is now traded at around $109.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 38,627 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Regions Financial Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.37 and $133.06, with an estimated average price of $125.97. The stock is now traded at around $138.143200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Regions Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 320.48%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 2,739,244 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Regions Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 322.86%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.792400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 443,479 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Regions Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 110.85%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $90.330100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 277,027 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Regions Financial Corp added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 227.84%. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $112.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 82,016 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Regions Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 122.22%. The purchase prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16. The stock is now traded at around $220.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 49,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Regions Financial Corp added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 666.78%. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.36. The stock is now traded at around $588.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,901 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Regions Financial Corp sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $169.04, with an estimated average price of $149.81.

Regions Financial Corp sold out a holding in Carter Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $6.77 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $8.53.

Regions Financial Corp sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.54.

Regions Financial Corp sold out a holding in GTT Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $3.5 and $5.35, with an estimated average price of $4.31.

Regions Financial Corp sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.

Regions Financial Corp sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.32.