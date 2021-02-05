Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Zendesk Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Pinterest Inc, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Huntington, NY, based Investment company Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Zendesk Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Pinterest Inc, NovoCure, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owns 340 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ZEN, FCX, PINS, NVCR, INFY, TWLO, ABBV, RSG, AVTR, UI, MELI, BAND, MKTX, LII, SLQD, CRSP, CIM, TELL, HYG, REM, GOOG, TSLA, PSTH, BRK.B, QCOM, KEYS, AMGN, GEO, AVGO, TXN, TMUS, PEP, CSX, COST, CXW, CHTR, CMCSA, MTD, NVDA, PAYX, PDD, ORLY, NXPI, ANSS, REGN, ADI, AEP, ROST, SGT, SWKS, SNPS, TCOM, ALGN, ALXN, VRSN, VRSK, WBA, WDAY, XEL, XLNX, AMD, BKNG, CHKP, CDW, CTAS, CTSH, CPRT, CDNS, DLTR, EXC, FAST, FISV, FOXA, FOX, IDXX, ILMN, INCY, MNST, INTU, ISRG, BIDU, ADSK, KDP, TEAM, LULU, ASML, MRVL, MTCH, MXIM, MCHP, MRNA, MDLZ,

IGSB, VCSH, MA, V, PULS, PYPL, PTON, LOW, KLAC, BLDR, ET, INFO, UNH, ICE, ROK, PCAR, TRP, MSFT, ETRN, ENLC, MPC, VOD, HESM, FB, INTC, EA, MDU, AMAT, SQ, SFIX, RGEN, TAK, SBUX, PCTY, EGHT, IPHI, EXPO, CSCO, CRNC, AMZN, ZYXI, MAR, SPLK, RDVT, QRVO, MU, KHC, EVBG, CERN, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: IJH, IWM, IWB, IJR, VB, VO, IWR, VNQ, VRTX, DXCM, VWO, VOO, VV, SNY, DOCU, EWZ, EWY, VGK, EWW, SCHH, EPI, EWA, RNG, EWC, EWT, EWJ, FXI, LRCX, RSX, EPD, EWP, ECH, TTEK, ZM, ADP, EWQ, TUR, EZA, EWH, EWS, OKE, TRGP, EWG, THD, EWU, OKTA, SWX, AGNC, ATO, CRWD, EWM, NI, NWN, TTWO, TGT, TER, LNG, DRI, DG, EWD, EWN, EIS, EWL, EWI, JD, MMP, NTES, NFLX, OGS, SEDG, SJI, SR, SPOT, VEEV, WIX, ADBE, NLY, BIIB, DVA, GILD, EWO, MBB, INDA, KMI, MKC, NS, NOW, SIRI, MODV, VMBS, WMB, ATVI, AYX, ABR, BXMT, CMO, CEQP, CYBR, APPS, GPMT, HASI, EWK, EPU, ICVT, KREF, LADR, MFA, NRZ, NYMT, NXRT, PMT, RWT, STWD, TRTX, TWO, UPLD, VCIT, WMT,

BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,000,302 shares, 12.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.47% BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 875,079 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.12% BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 854,021 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.99% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,498,666 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.05% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 397,155 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.52%

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $124.27. The stock is now traded at around $160.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 49,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $31.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 266,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $81.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 105,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in NovoCure Ltd. The purchase prices were between $112.16 and $174.14, with an estimated average price of $137.23. The stock is now traded at around $173.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 34,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Infosys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.67 and $16.95, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 316,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $313.36. The stock is now traded at around $398.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 74.10%. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.094100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 246,726 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.88%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 152,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 388.10%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $337.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 597.78%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $209.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 3513.00%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $268.486000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,226 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 197.60%. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.07. The stock is now traded at around $150.720100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $50.29 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $58.31.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $261.86 and $295.18, with an estimated average price of $279.45.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.46.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.39.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.57.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.27 and $145.25, with an estimated average price of $126.99.