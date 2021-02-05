United Asset Strategies, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Synchrony Financial, Sells Honeywell International Inc, Intel Corp, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR

Garden City, NY, based Investment company United Asset Strategies, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Synchrony Financial, Cigna Corp, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, sells Honeywell International Inc, Intel Corp, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Asset Strategies, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, United Asset Strategies, Inc. owns 193 stocks with a total value of $611 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWM, SYF, WMG, AGG, LIN, WMB, KRE, AGCO, QRVO, EPAM, AN, IHI, XHB, NEE, SRLN, BX, IIPR, DMTK, ROKU, ROK, ESGD, MU, UAVS,

IWM, SYF, WMG, AGG, LIN, WMB, KRE, AGCO, QRVO, EPAM, AN, IHI, XHB, NEE, SRLN, BX, IIPR, DMTK, ROKU, ROK, ESGD, MU, UAVS, Added Positions: XLE, CI, J, AMAT, ADBE, XLF, BAC, AMZN, BTI, IWN, KO, VMBS, MDLZ, PFE, BKLN, SPMD, CMCSA, IWO, SCHW, IEF, SHY, XLU, EXPD, JPM, BAB, MCK, STIP, CTSH, GLD, INVH, MA, DG, SPSM, IWP, HD, TMUS, PANW, LH, FB, TLT, MSFT, AMGN, IEMG, ECL, ARKK, BIL, EFV, XLC, GOOGL, SPDW, AAPL, QCOM, XBI, QQQ, SPY, MCD, T, V, MDT, TMO, WM, EBAY, VWO, PAYX, CCI, GSK, SHW, SWKS, ADSK, TTWO, TXN, CDNS, CLX, IGV, KLAC, EPD, PYPL, EFG, HUM, UNP, HQH, RTX, CWB, COST, F, NLY, IWB, ORCL, MET, MRK, AAP, EXC,

XLE, CI, J, AMAT, ADBE, XLF, BAC, AMZN, BTI, IWN, KO, VMBS, MDLZ, PFE, BKLN, SPMD, CMCSA, IWO, SCHW, IEF, SHY, XLU, EXPD, JPM, BAB, MCK, STIP, CTSH, GLD, INVH, MA, DG, SPSM, IWP, HD, TMUS, PANW, LH, FB, TLT, MSFT, AMGN, IEMG, ECL, ARKK, BIL, EFV, XLC, GOOGL, SPDW, AAPL, QCOM, XBI, QQQ, SPY, MCD, T, V, MDT, TMO, WM, EBAY, VWO, PAYX, CCI, GSK, SHW, SWKS, ADSK, TTWO, TXN, CDNS, CLX, IGV, KLAC, EPD, PYPL, EFG, HUM, UNP, HQH, RTX, CWB, COST, F, NLY, IWB, ORCL, MET, MRK, AAP, EXC, Reduced Positions: INTC, XLP, IEUR, DIS, ATUS, SH, CL, GOVT, SPLG, EMB, NVDA, XLI, IWF, IBM, XLY, XLV, UBER, PM, MO, C, PEP, SPEM, D, PPA, XLB, XOM, FE, GD, GOOG, JNJ, IBB, BRK.B, IVE, CSCO, VV, TSLA, PG, ETV, CVX, VO, ALXN, VDC, SMH, NEAR, IYM, EMR, GE, SHOP, KMB,

INTC, XLP, IEUR, DIS, ATUS, SH, CL, GOVT, SPLG, EMB, NVDA, XLI, IWF, IBM, XLY, XLV, UBER, PM, MO, C, PEP, SPEM, D, PPA, XLB, XOM, FE, GD, GOOG, JNJ, IBB, BRK.B, IVE, CSCO, VV, TSLA, PG, ETV, CVX, VO, ALXN, VDC, SMH, NEAR, IYM, EMR, GE, SHOP, KMB, Sold Out: HON, COP, EWW, K, GDX, GWW, BNDX, LQD, COG, LLY, IYR, AWK, GWPH, LOW, BP, CGBD, LOAN, PDS, ENSV,

For the details of United Asset Strategies, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/united+asset+strategies%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 187,243 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 92,399 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 100,051 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 47,608 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 119,972 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 44,234 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 228,063 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.24 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $30.52. The stock is now traded at around $38.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 128,011 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $116.750100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,238 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $216.91 and $263.51, with an estimated average price of $245.63. The stock is now traded at around $257.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,832 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $22.49, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $21.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 58,319 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 812.94%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $42.549900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 241,581 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 1196.68%. The purchase prices were between $163.4 and $221.11, with an estimated average price of $196.59. The stock is now traded at around $204.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 39,497 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 154.43%. The purchase prices were between $93.2 and $109.85, with an estimated average price of $102.65. The stock is now traded at around $106.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 92,715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 54.07%. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.13. The stock is now traded at around $101.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 168,666 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 35.52%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $492.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 24,128 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR by 26.78%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $30.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 336,439 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.21.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $36.93.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $38.55.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $61.19 and $67.14, with an estimated average price of $64.01.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The sale prices were between $350.02 and $422.86, with an estimated average price of $393.63.