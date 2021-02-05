Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC Buys Invitae Corp, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Inseego Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Investment company Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invitae Corp, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Inseego Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC owns 109 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 720,324 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.44% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 77,016 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) - 830,641 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 82,631 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.72% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 50,321 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.61%

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $48.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 61,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.78. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 18,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 12,396 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.2 and $78.36, with an estimated average price of $68.2. The stock is now traded at around $89.927700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,683 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $51.13, with an estimated average price of $46.91. The stock is now traded at around $55.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,027 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $132.46 and $156.97, with an estimated average price of $147.6. The stock is now traded at around $159.481400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3,010 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.48%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $108.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 32,396 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 22.72%. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.601300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 82,631 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Acacia Research Corp by 32.89%. The purchase prices were between $3.15 and $4.13, with an estimated average price of $3.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 304,006 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC added to a holding in PolarityTE Inc by 155.88%. The purchase prices were between $0.61 and $1.13, with an estimated average price of $0.84. The stock is now traded at around $1.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 502,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 21.80%. The purchase prices were between $117.68 and $150.05, with an estimated average price of $134.9. The stock is now traded at around $156.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,991 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $94.11 and $107.88, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $111.348900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Inseego Corp. The sale prices were between $8.38 and $17.75, with an estimated average price of $11.06.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $152.75 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $162.29.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in SeaChange International Inc. The sale prices were between $0.71 and $1.4, with an estimated average price of $0.87.