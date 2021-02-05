>
Pitcairn Co Buys BTC iShares Gold Trust, ServiceNow Inc, Shopify Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Amgen Inc, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

February 05, 2021 | About: NOW +0.13% SHOP +2.13% UBER +1.26% EBAY +1.82% UL -1.49% EFV +0.79% IAU +1.05% ESGE +0.73% DELL +0.38% HOLX -1.1% EMN +2.27% E +0%

Jenkintown, PA, based Investment company Pitcairn Co (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Gold Trust, ServiceNow Inc, Shopify Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Amgen Inc, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, The Western Union Co, Unilever NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pitcairn Co. As of 2020Q4, Pitcairn Co owns 565 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of PITCAIRN CO
  1. Brown-Forman Corp (BF.A) - 2,864,915 shares, 16.81% of the total portfolio.
  2. BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 737,205 shares, 13.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%
  3. Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B) - 1,576,245 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  4. BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 114,655 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 164,007 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Pitcairn Co initiated holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.259900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 446,226 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Pitcairn Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $45.656500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,883 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Pitcairn Co initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $74.71, with an estimated average price of $68.73. The stock is now traded at around $79.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Pitcairn Co initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $76.67, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,926 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

Pitcairn Co initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $78.17 and $104.15, with an estimated average price of $92.99. The stock is now traded at around $104.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,144 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Pitcairn Co initiated holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.32 and $262.95, with an estimated average price of $231.07. The stock is now traded at around $255.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,745 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Pitcairn Co added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 38.37%. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.36. The stock is now traded at around $588.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,553 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Pitcairn Co added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 63.60%. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1049.63. The stock is now traded at around $1285.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,989 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Pitcairn Co added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 228.80%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $58.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 35,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Pitcairn Co added to a holding in eBay Inc by 43.91%. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $61.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 63,916 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Pitcairn Co added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 160.93%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,297 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Pitcairn Co added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 88.03%. The purchase prices were between $38.09 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.561100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 39,761 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI)

Pitcairn Co sold out a holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF. The sale prices were between $30.85 and $32.47, with an estimated average price of $31.69.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Pitcairn Co sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Sold Out: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Pitcairn Co sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.52 and $42.63, with an estimated average price of $40.76.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Pitcairn Co sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.

Sold Out: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)

Pitcairn Co sold out a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $80.55 and $106.05, with an estimated average price of $91.28.

Sold Out: Avient Corp (PY9)

Pitcairn Co sold out a holding in Avient Corp. The sale prices were between $23.8 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $29.23.



