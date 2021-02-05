Pitcairn Co Buys BTC iShares Gold Trust, ServiceNow Inc, Shopify Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Amgen Inc, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

Jenkintown, PA, based Investment company Pitcairn Co (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Gold Trust, ServiceNow Inc, Shopify Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Amgen Inc, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, The Western Union Co, Unilever NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pitcairn Co. As of 2020Q4, Pitcairn Co owns 565 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Brown-Forman Corp (BF.A) - 2,864,915 shares, 16.81% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 737,205 shares, 13.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23% Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B) - 1,576,245 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 114,655 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 164,007 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%

Pitcairn Co initiated holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.259900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 446,226 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pitcairn Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $45.656500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,883 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pitcairn Co initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $74.71, with an estimated average price of $68.73. The stock is now traded at around $79.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pitcairn Co initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $76.67, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,926 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pitcairn Co initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $78.17 and $104.15, with an estimated average price of $92.99. The stock is now traded at around $104.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,144 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pitcairn Co initiated holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.32 and $262.95, with an estimated average price of $231.07. The stock is now traded at around $255.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,745 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pitcairn Co added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 38.37%. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.36. The stock is now traded at around $588.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,553 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pitcairn Co added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 63.60%. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1049.63. The stock is now traded at around $1285.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,989 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pitcairn Co added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 228.80%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $58.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 35,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pitcairn Co added to a holding in eBay Inc by 43.91%. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $61.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 63,916 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pitcairn Co added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 160.93%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,297 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pitcairn Co added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 88.03%. The purchase prices were between $38.09 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.561100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 39,761 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pitcairn Co sold out a holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF. The sale prices were between $30.85 and $32.47, with an estimated average price of $31.69.

Pitcairn Co sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Pitcairn Co sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.52 and $42.63, with an estimated average price of $40.76.

Pitcairn Co sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.

Pitcairn Co sold out a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $80.55 and $106.05, with an estimated average price of $91.28.

Pitcairn Co sold out a holding in Avient Corp. The sale prices were between $23.8 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $29.23.