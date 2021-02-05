Holderness Investments Co Buys BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF, First Citizens BancShares Inc, Viatris Inc, Sells CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Greensboro, NC, based Investment company Holderness Investments Co (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF, First Citizens BancShares Inc, Viatris Inc, WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, sells CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Holderness Investments Co. As of 2020Q4, Holderness Investments Co owns 193 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FCNCA, VTRS, DEM, CRWD, DOCU, VB, LQD, GS, TTEK, MELI, TGT, DIA, L, ASML, RIO, ON, ISRG, FISV, CCMP,

IDU, PFE, JPST, ICF, VZ, GILD, SBUX, TMO, SCHA, QRVO, QQQ, O, IXG, VYM, VGT, DOW, DELL, CVS, UNH, RTX, SWKS, LOW, LRCX, KMB, KO, CRM, PFG, HEDJ, IRM, PNC, ODFL, GPC, VTV, Reduced Positions: SCHZ, AGG, BND, MSFT, SPY, HD, DIS, AMAT, BA, FDX, HON, INTC, AMGN, CMCSA, PG, IBM, BMY, CRUS, ET, SYY, XOM, CSCO, JNJ, KLAC, EMN, TT, LHX, BX, DUK, CVX, AVY, CAT, PHG, MGA, IP, T, NOC, MRK, BRK.B, EMR, IR, SO, SLB, SCHX, ORCL, GLW, DLR, MCK, D, LNC, MDLZ, EEM, CLNE, OTIS, EFA, SCHB, CARR, CTVA, ABBV, VOE, DD, ABT, MO, BAC, COP, DOV, VOD, ETN, NEE, FCX, HAL, LH, PPG, PM, DE, ED, CSX, SCHM, CHRW, NVS, WFC,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,981 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,244 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,256 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.99% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 78,741 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.47% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 101,611 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $329.7 and $613.22, with an estimated average price of $507.19. The stock is now traded at around $661.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 606 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.789500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,921 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $38.12. The stock is now traded at around $42.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,569 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.08. The stock is now traded at around $224.588500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,265 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.66. The stock is now traded at around $249.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,111 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $134.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,734 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 103.31%. The purchase prices were between $73.9 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.5. The stock is now traded at around $78.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 20,821 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,984 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 42.54%. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29. The stock is now traded at around $69.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 22.39%. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $488.338800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Holderness Investments Co sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $205.87 and $223, with an estimated average price of $213.63.