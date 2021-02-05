Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc Buys Fidelity Total Bond ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade C

Investment company Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity Total Bond ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, BlackLine Inc, sells BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc owns 105 stocks with a total value of $100 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FBND, FIXD, VO, BL, XLB, VEEV, MRVL, CPRT, DOCU, ROK, FDX,
- Added Positions: VCR, LMBS, XLV, SUSA, NDAQ, TIP, DDOG, HEFA, VNQ,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, VGT, IUSG, IEMG, IJH, IVV, CSGP, ENPH, ACWX, IJR, EMB, MSFT, JD, TGT, JPM, UNH, EA, COST, RCM, CHTR, V, MSCI, MA, WMT, TXN, PYPL, SHW, IEFA, NKE, LRCX, ADBE, A, AAPL, BBY, GOOGL, HD, CMI, IPHI, SHOP, CRL, IIPR, OKTA, CRWD, CAT, BLK, BRK.B, AMT, AMZN, PZA, ABT, XEL, NVDA, TROW, UNP, ISRG, INTU, WM, EW, MASI, LHX, DG, GPN, NFLX, XOM, BLD, NOVT, ASML, KLAC, SIVB, FB,
- Sold Out: BSV, LQD, FLOT, MTUM, VRTX, IWP, IAU, DXCM, KL, AKAM, KMB, MRK, EQIX, SAIC, GNR, BLOK, FXH, SO, PFE, BABA, GOOG, XLE, EEM, MLPI,
For the details of CORBETT ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corbett+road+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CORBETT ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 16,121 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18%
- BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 49,675 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 69.33%
- Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 80,775 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 80,068 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 15,068 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.59%
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.02 and $54.17, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $53.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 80,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 80,068 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $217.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 4,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BlackLine Inc (BL)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in BlackLine Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.1 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $111.91. The stock is now traded at around $148.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,206 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $73.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.87 and $308.55, with an estimated average price of $280.2. The stock is now traded at around $297.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,306 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 42.30%. The purchase prices were between $229.12 and $275.61, with an estimated average price of $254.59. The stock is now traded at around $298.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,594 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 85.88%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $85.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,911 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Nasdaq Inc by 28.92%. The purchase prices were between $120.99 and $133.21, with an estimated average price of $127.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,762 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66.Sold Out: BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The sale prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26.Sold Out: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $50.67.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.74.Sold Out: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22.
Here is the complete portfolio of CORBETT ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. CORBETT ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CORBETT ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CORBETT ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CORBETT ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying