Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc Buys Fidelity Total Bond ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade C

Investment company Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity Total Bond ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, BlackLine Inc, sells BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc owns 105 stocks with a total value of $100 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FBND, FIXD, VO, BL, XLB, VEEV, MRVL, CPRT, DOCU, ROK, FDX,

FBND, FIXD, VO, BL, XLB, VEEV, MRVL, CPRT, DOCU, ROK, FDX, Added Positions: VCR, LMBS, XLV, SUSA, NDAQ, TIP, DDOG, HEFA, VNQ,

VCR, LMBS, XLV, SUSA, NDAQ, TIP, DDOG, HEFA, VNQ, Reduced Positions: AGG, VGT, IUSG, IEMG, IJH, IVV, CSGP, ENPH, ACWX, IJR, EMB, MSFT, JD, TGT, JPM, UNH, EA, COST, RCM, CHTR, V, MSCI, MA, WMT, TXN, PYPL, SHW, IEFA, NKE, LRCX, ADBE, A, AAPL, BBY, GOOGL, HD, CMI, IPHI, SHOP, CRL, IIPR, OKTA, CRWD, CAT, BLK, BRK.B, AMT, AMZN, PZA, ABT, XEL, NVDA, TROW, UNP, ISRG, INTU, WM, EW, MASI, LHX, DG, GPN, NFLX, XOM, BLD, NOVT, ASML, KLAC, SIVB, FB,

AGG, VGT, IUSG, IEMG, IJH, IVV, CSGP, ENPH, ACWX, IJR, EMB, MSFT, JD, TGT, JPM, UNH, EA, COST, RCM, CHTR, V, MSCI, MA, WMT, TXN, PYPL, SHW, IEFA, NKE, LRCX, ADBE, A, AAPL, BBY, GOOGL, HD, CMI, IPHI, SHOP, CRL, IIPR, OKTA, CRWD, CAT, BLK, BRK.B, AMT, AMZN, PZA, ABT, XEL, NVDA, TROW, UNP, ISRG, INTU, WM, EW, MASI, LHX, DG, GPN, NFLX, XOM, BLD, NOVT, ASML, KLAC, SIVB, FB, Sold Out: BSV, LQD, FLOT, MTUM, VRTX, IWP, IAU, DXCM, KL, AKAM, KMB, MRK, EQIX, SAIC, GNR, BLOK, FXH, SO, PFE, BABA, GOOG, XLE, EEM, MLPI,

For the details of CORBETT ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corbett+road+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 16,121 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 49,675 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 69.33% Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 80,775 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. New Position First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 80,068 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 15,068 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.59%

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.02 and $54.17, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $53.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 80,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 80,068 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $217.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 4,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in BlackLine Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.1 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $111.91. The stock is now traded at around $148.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,206 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $73.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.87 and $308.55, with an estimated average price of $280.2. The stock is now traded at around $297.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,306 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 42.30%. The purchase prices were between $229.12 and $275.61, with an estimated average price of $254.59. The stock is now traded at around $298.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,594 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 85.88%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $85.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,911 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Nasdaq Inc by 28.92%. The purchase prices were between $120.99 and $133.21, with an estimated average price of $127.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,762 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The sale prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $50.67.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.74.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22.