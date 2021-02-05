IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Concho Resources Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Parsley Energy Inc, Sells Vivint Solar Inc, Delphi Technologies PLC, Wright Medical Group NV

Rye Brook, NY, based Investment company IndexIQ Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Concho Resources Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Parsley Energy Inc, Xilinx Inc, Inphi Corp, sells Vivint Solar Inc, Delphi Technologies PLC, Wright Medical Group NV, Tiffany, Willis Towers Watson PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IndexIQ Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, IndexIQ Advisors LLC owns 1052 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PE, IPHI, WPX, EV, PNM, CIT, INFO, BAC, C, DGL, SCHW, ISRG, REGN, ITW, TWLO, BX, RNG, APTV, PSA, PAYX, IDXX, FAST, HYD, ROKU, DOCU, PINS, MRNA, DXCM, DOW, SGOL, COUP, BNL, 44K, CDW, WIX, ALLY, PAYC, LYFT, ANET, CFG, KEYS, LBRDK, TRU, KHC, Z, FTV, INVH, PFG, DHI, XRAY, DVA, DPZ, EFX, CCL, EXPE, EXPD, GRMN, HSIC, JBHT, LKQ, NTAP, ODFL, BMRN, SIVB, AJG, SWKS, MTN, WRB, WAB, WST, WDC, WXC1, SGT, FBHS, AOS, EWJ, Y, DBX, LBRDA, CYBR, W02A, IBKR, ZG,

CXO, GBIL, XLNX, AAPL, MSFT, GUNR, VRTU, VGK, FLOT, MCHI, SRLN, FXB, UNH, VAR, FXI, TSLA, FXE, GOOGL, GOOG, JNJ, FLRN, V, IAU, IEI, SHYG, COST, PG, DIS, NGHC, EFG, CBB, HD, NVDA, MA, GXC, IEUR, PYPL, ADBE, KO, CMCSA, MRK, PEP, VZ, T, ABT, CSCO, INTC, NKE, QCOM, CRM, TMO, ABBV, EBND, EMLC, SCHR, SJNK, VGIT, VGSH, VXX, ACN, DHR, LLY, NEE, FISV, GPN, MCD, MDT, LIN, TXN, UNP, ANTM, AVGO, EWX, IJS, MBB, SCHO, MMM, AMD, AMT, AMGN, IBM, LOW, MS, SBUX, UPS, NOW, SNAP, TLT, PLD, ATVI, APD, AXP, AMAT, ADSK, ADP, TFC, CSX, CVS, CI, CL, CCI, DE, DCOM, EQIX, FDX, GE, GILD, INTU, LRCX, MU, PNC, BKNG, PGR, ROST, TJX, TGT, TMUS, MELI, CHTR, MPC, PSX, PANW, EMB, IVV, SPY, VMBS, CB, AFL, A, ALXN, ALGN, ALL, AIG, ADI, ANSS, AON, ADM, BLL, BK, BIIB, CDNS, CNC, CNP, CTAS, CSGP, CTSH, DLR, DD, ETN, EW, EA, ETR, EL, GIS, WELL, HPQ, HRL, HUM, ILMN, TT, JCI, KLAC, KMB, MTB, MAR, MMC, MET, MTD, MCHP, MCO, MSI, NEM, NSC, ES, NTRS, PPG, PH, PRU, PEG, O, RMD, ROK, ROP, SBAC, SLB, SRE, SHW, TRV, SNPS, SYY, TSN, TIF, WLTW, SHV, BIL, VWO, IEMG, VSS, VCSH, BKLN, LQD, CWB, HYG, DBJP, SCHC, VCIT, SLV, CLGX, JNK, VNQ, VUG, XLF, VCLT, VEA, GRUB, IEFA, SPSB, VBR, XLE, USIG, BMY, HYLB, ORCL, IWN, MXIM, SPGI, SPIB, BDX, ICE, DG, SCHG, SPYG, APH, CMI, MODV, IUSG, IWO, IYR, PFF, RWR, TLH, VBK, AKR, HES, ANDE, ANH, WTRG, ARCH, BDN, BLDR, BG, CRS, CVX, CLF, CCEP, CMC, COP, INGR, EOG, EPR, XOM, FMC, FLO, FCX, BPYU, GGG, SVC, IEX, IP, JJSF, KRG, LTC, LPX, MAC, MNR, OXY, PXD, RWT, RS, DHC, SSD, SCCO, STLD, SKT, X, UFPI, UBA, WRE, STAR, AWI, TWO, ROIC, JBT, PMT, ARI, TRNO, AAT, INN, MOS, POST, RPAI, WMC, PNR, FANG, DOC, IRT, CTT, BRG, CIO, CTRE, XHR, GNL, SRG, AA, HCC, KREF, GPMT, NEXA, ILPT, PGX, VONG, Sold Out: VSLR, DLPH, WMGI, LVGO, NBL, FIT, NAV, AMZN, GLIBA, ONDK, AIMT, RST, BMCH, XLK, MGP, MDLZ, TCO, SYK, BSX, CARE, DFS, SWK, LUV, BAX, BSTC, VIAC, COF, CPRT, GLW, FITB, F, IPG, ABC, QAI, KMX, WPG, DISCA, SSNC, PHM, RGA, DISCK, FTI, JNPR, LBTYK, VIACA, VNO, LBTYA, LNC, PRGO, REG,

For the details of IndexIQ Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/indexiq+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) - 1,271,245 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.65% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 1,030,510 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.27% Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 3,415,815 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.43% Concho Resources Inc (CXO) - 955,198 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 159365.44% BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 1,049,023 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.21%

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.41 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $16.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 3,632,472 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in Inphi Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.36 and $160.98, with an estimated average price of $140.95. The stock is now traded at around $165.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 272,587 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in WPX Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.11 and $8.62, with an estimated average price of $6.38. The stock is now traded at around $9.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 4,988,081 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $69.14, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $70.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 546,636 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in PNM Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.86 and $50.17, with an estimated average price of $48.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 716,392 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in CIT Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.1 and $38.93, with an estimated average price of $31.76. The stock is now traded at around $40.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 710,237 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in Concho Resources Inc by 159365.44%. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $64.53, with an estimated average price of $52.82. The stock is now traded at around $65.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 955,198 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 70.65%. The purchase prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 1,271,245 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 18512.31%. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 337,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 81.64%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 234,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 68.88%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $241.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 114,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 16132.86%. The purchase prices were between $26.34 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $30. The stock is now traded at around $34.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 284,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vivint Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $0 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $34.28.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Delphi Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $17.02 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $17.02.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Wright Medical Group NV. The sale prices were between $29.98 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $30.51.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.78 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $7.05.