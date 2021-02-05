>
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Concho Resources Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Parsley Energy Inc, Sells Vivint Solar Inc, Delphi Technologies PLC, Wright Medical Group NV

February 05, 2021 | About: CXO +0% GBIL +0.01% XLNX +0.15% AAPL -0.31% MSFT +0.08% GUNR +1.59% PE +0% IPHI -0.25% WPX +0% EV +0.71% PNM +0.04% CI -0.95%

Rye Brook, NY, based Investment company IndexIQ Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Concho Resources Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Parsley Energy Inc, Xilinx Inc, Inphi Corp, sells Vivint Solar Inc, Delphi Technologies PLC, Wright Medical Group NV, Tiffany, Willis Towers Watson PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IndexIQ Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, IndexIQ Advisors LLC owns 1052 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of IndexIQ Advisors LLC
  1. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) - 1,271,245 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.65%
  2. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 1,030,510 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.27%
  3. Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 3,415,815 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.43%
  4. Concho Resources Inc (CXO) - 955,198 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 159365.44%
  5. BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 1,049,023 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.21%
New Purchase: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.41 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $16.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 3,632,472 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Inphi Corp (IPHI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in Inphi Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.36 and $160.98, with an estimated average price of $140.95. The stock is now traded at around $165.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 272,587 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: WPX Energy Inc (WPX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in WPX Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.11 and $8.62, with an estimated average price of $6.38. The stock is now traded at around $9.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 4,988,081 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $69.14, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $70.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 546,636 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: PNM Resources Inc (PNM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in PNM Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.86 and $50.17, with an estimated average price of $48.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 716,392 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CIT Group Inc (CIT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in CIT Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.1 and $38.93, with an estimated average price of $31.76. The stock is now traded at around $40.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 710,237 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in Concho Resources Inc by 159365.44%. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $64.53, with an estimated average price of $52.82. The stock is now traded at around $65.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 955,198 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 70.65%. The purchase prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 1,271,245 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 18512.31%. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 337,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 81.64%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 234,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 68.88%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $241.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 114,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 16132.86%. The purchase prices were between $26.34 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $30. The stock is now traded at around $34.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 284,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vivint Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $0 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $34.28.

Sold Out: Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Delphi Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $17.02 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $17.02.

Sold Out: Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Wright Medical Group NV. The sale prices were between $29.98 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $30.51.

Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Sold Out: Noble Energy Inc (NBL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46.

Sold Out: Fitbit Inc (FIT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.78 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $7.05.



